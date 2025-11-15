Tokayev arrives in Tashkent  

Images | gov.kz

In support of the Afghan people affected by the recent devastating earthquakes, the Republic of Kazakhstan has dispatched a humanitarian mission to Afghanistan consisting of 13 doctors of various specialties, including surgeons, neurosurgeons, traumatologists, and others, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





In addition, Afghanistan received 18 tons of humanitarian aid, including medicines, medical equipment, tents, and other essential supplies.





Upon arrival in Kabul, the medical mission and humanitarian cargo were received by Gaziz Akbasov, Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Afghanistan, as well as the representatives of the Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan and the National Disaster Management Authority of Afghanistan.





The Kazakh medical team is tasked with assisting local colleagues in providing emergency medical care to those in need and offering advisory support.





The humanitarian assistance was provided with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan, alongside Kazakhstan’s Ministries of Emergency Situations, Health, and Defense, as well as the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID).





This humanitarian initiative reflects Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to the principles of solidarity with the Afghan people during this difficult time.