Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on Tuesday with governor of Turkistan region Nuralkhan Kusherov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.





The Kazakh President was briefed about the outcomes of the social and economic development of the region for the past year as well as the plans for the upcoming period.





Tokayev was informed that the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) approved funding of 24 projects worth 135.5 billion tenge to restore irrigation facilities in the region. Construction of Baidibek ata reservoir is underway to ensure sustainable supply of water in Turkistan and six surrounding areas as well as the project of Boraldai reservoir is under development.





According to Kusherov, a focus is placed on cotton, corn and meat clusters, as five projects worth 197 billion tenge are slated for realization in the cotton-textile sector. The region has begun constructing a starch and molasses plant as well as implements the best practices to promote livestock farming.





Six projects with a capacity of 2.4GW are slated for realization to address a shortage of electricity in the region.





As Kusherov informed, this year, the region plans to construction 32 schools, carry out major repairs at 41 schools, commission 32 primary health care facilities as well as supply natural gas to 45 settlements.





Following the meeting, President Tokayev instructed the governor to maintain close interaction with the government to ensure quality implementation of the tasks set by the recently signed law granting a special status to Turkistan region.





Tokayev also set a number of tasks aimed at improving the standard of living of citizens, promoting tourism, agriculture, small-sized business and providing settlements with drinking water.