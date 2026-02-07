Tokayev meets with deputy defense ministers

Images | akorda.kz

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on Friday on the current work on the draft of the new Constitution, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





It is reported that the Head of State received Elvira Azimova, Chairperson of the Constitutional Commission and Chairperson of the Constitutional Court; Erlan Karin, Deputy Chairperson of the Commission and State Counselor; and Yerzhan Zhienbayev, Member of the Commission and Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Legal Issues.





During the meeting, Elvira Azimova reported that the draft of the new Basic Law, made available for public review via the eGov and e-Otinish platforms, has drawn over 4,000 submissions from citizens. In their feedback, citizens expressed support for the draft, noting that it aligns with modern realities and reflects the society's interests. Political parties, as well as national and regional civic associations, have also declared their support for adopting the new Constitution.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuing the Constitutional Commission’s work in an open format, ensuring that citizens remain informed of the ongoing discussions and can examine the content of the new Basic Law in greater detail.





The Head of State directed that all incoming proposals from the expert community and the citizenry must continue to be analyzed with meticulous attention.





Elvira Azimova also informed the President that members of the Constitutional Commission will continue refining the wording of specific articles and clauses of the new Constitution.