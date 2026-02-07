06.02.2026, 14:50 4481
Tokayev meets with deputy defense ministers
Kazakh President - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday held a meeting with Deputy Defense Minister - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Kanysh Abubakirov and Deputy Defense Minister Askar Mustabekov, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set directives regarding the areas of responsibility of the ministry.
06.02.2026, 18:45 4216
President directs detailed review of expert and public feedback on new Constitution
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on Friday on the current work on the draft of the new Constitution, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
It is reported that the Head of State received Elvira Azimova, Chairperson of the Constitutional Commission and Chairperson of the Constitutional Court; Erlan Karin, Deputy Chairperson of the Commission and State Counselor; and Yerzhan Zhienbayev, Member of the Commission and Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Legal Issues.
During the meeting, Elvira Azimova reported that the draft of the new Basic Law, made available for public review via the eGov and e-Otinish platforms, has drawn over 4,000 submissions from citizens. In their feedback, citizens expressed support for the draft, noting that it aligns with modern realities and reflects the society's interests. Political parties, as well as national and regional civic associations, have also declared their support for adopting the new Constitution.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuing the Constitutional Commission’s work in an open format, ensuring that citizens remain informed of the ongoing discussions and can examine the content of the new Basic Law in greater detail.
The Head of State directed that all incoming proposals from the expert community and the citizenry must continue to be analyzed with meticulous attention.
Elvira Azimova also informed the President that members of the Constitutional Commission will continue refining the wording of specific articles and clauses of the new Constitution.
06.02.2026, 15:20 4806
Olzhas Bektenov: The Draft Constitution Creates an Environment of Trust and Long-Term Partnership Between the State and Business
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on entrepreneurship development with representatives of the oil and gas and energy sectors, the mining and metallurgical industry, the agro-industrial complex, members of relevant associations, and experts from all regions at the platform of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken. Attention was given to current issues of tax reform, business support, digitalization of information systems, and other matters, primeminister.kz reports.
Opening the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that entrepreneurship development is one of the priorities identified by the Head of State. Business acts as a key partner in implementing economic reforms, and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken plays an important role in this work.
We are meeting at a historically important period for the country. For six months, society has been actively discussing the constitutional reform. All discussions are conducted openly. Thousands of proposals from our citizens are being received, and all of them are carefully studied and taken into account. This is vivid evidence of the development of democratic processes in our country. The draft Constitution has been presented to the people, and its main goal is to strengthen Independence and ensure the sustainable development of Kazakhstan. I call on the business community to support our President and the new Constitution. Thousands of citizens work under your leadership. It is important to convey the objectives of the reform to each of them," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The consolidation in the draft Constitution of the Presidential principle of "Law and Order," aimed at creating a Fair Kazakhstan, places significant responsibility on the business community and increases the importance of such values as honest labor, patriotism, and respect for professions. Enshrining the principles of justice and legality at the constitutional level forms an environment of trust and long-term partnership.
05.02.2026, 18:50 18651
President ratifies Asia-Pacific Convention on degree recognition
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ratifies Asia-Pacific Convention on degree recognition, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Asia-Pacific Regional Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications in Higher Education".
The text of the Law is published in the press.
04.02.2026, 20:49 34406
Kazakhstan and the King Salman Academy Expand Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met with the Secretary General of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, Abdullah Al-Washmi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of education and Arabic language studies. The Ambassador highly appreciated the Academy’s support in organizing language internships for students from Kazakhstan and faculty members and expressed his gratitude to the Secretary General.
It was noted that in September 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation was signed between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Academy. Within the framework of this document, a special training session for Arabic language teachers was held in Kazakhstan in May 2025. It was also highlighted that in November 2025, the L.N.Gumilyov Eurasian National University hosted the Month of the Arabic Language, which featured academic seminars, master classes, and cultural and educational events.
The parties focused on continuing internships for students from Kazakhstan and faculty members, jointly developing Arabic language textbooks and dictionaries, as well as conducting joint research between higher education institutions and research centers of the two countries in the field of Arabic language acquisition and teaching.
As part of the visit, the Ambassador also met individually with more than ten students from Kazakhstan currently undertaking internships at the Academy and reviewed their progress in learning the Arabic language.
04.02.2026, 10:56 34091
Majilis ratifies EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement
Majilis has ratified the Interim Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its Member States, on the one part, and Mongolia, on the other part, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Agreement provides for the abolition of import customs duties on 367 product categories between the EAEU countries and Mongolia. The agreement is concluded for a period of three years with automatic extension for another three years," Acting Minister of Trade and Integration Zhanel Kushakova says.
According to her, the document encompasses technical, sanitary and phitosanitary measures, customs cooperation issues and domestic market protection measures, alongside other aspects of trade interaction.
03.02.2026, 19:55 56511
Deputy outlined the key changes in the draft Constitution
Yelnur Beissenbayev, a Majilis deputy and Head of the Amanat Party faction, outlined the key changes in the draft Constitution, Qazinform News Agency reports.
At the 7th session of the Constitutional Commission, the deputy of the Parliament's Majilis noted that each commission member conducted a meticulous study of the draft Constitution, analyzing each provision and evaluating its significance for Kazakhstan's future before offering conscious support. This consensus, he added, is driven by the public's demand for justice, order, and stability.
Clause 1 of Article 2 clearly stipulates that Kazakhstan remains a presidential republic, where the Head of State ensures the coordinated functioning of all branches of government. Clause 1 of Article 43 specifies that the President is elected for a single seven-year term. This specific provision serves as a safeguard against the monopolization of power. Clause 5 of the same article states: "The provisions of Paragraph 1 of this article shall not be subject to amendment." This effectively puts an end to any discourse regarding "perpetual rule," the deputy emphasized.
Beissenbayev highlighted that particular attention is also due to the changes concerning the ban on the President's close relatives holding political or leadership positions. This fundamental policy is reflected in Clause 3 of Article 45
Kazakhstan is establishing clear rules. We made this decision initially at the 2022 referendum, and we are reconfirming it in the draft of the new Constitution, the MP stated.
03.02.2026, 18:00 57341
Tokayev arrives in Pakistan for state visit
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Pakistan for a state visit, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a fighter jet escort as his plane arrived Tuesday in Pakistan as part of his state visit to the country.
Earlier, Qazinform reported on February 3 to 4, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Pakistan. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.
02.02.2026, 18:08 79266
Asset Irgaliyev named Advisor to Kazakh President
The corresponding Decree was published by the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.
By the Head of State's Decree, Asset Irgaliyev has been appointed Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms.
Asset Irgaliyev was born on June 18, 1986. Education: University of Nottingham, University of York,International Business School, Sweden, Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics, and Prognosis - KIMEP. Since February 2025: Chairman, Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
