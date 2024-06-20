This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Trade Committee: new standards and support
Head of State awards Kazakhstanis for their heroism during recent flooding
Chingis Arinov: National marine detachment being created on Caspian Sea shores
Every year hundreds of people die on the water, the main share falls on the summer period. Since the beginning of the year 45 people have drowned, 27 since 1 June," Arinov stated.
Now we are systematically buying modern boats, drones and rescue equipment. At the same time, we are working on the creation of a national marine unit on the shores of the Caspian Sea in the Mangystau region," Arinov said.
At the same time, some beaches do not meet the established requirements and sanitary norms, which leads to negative consequences. For example, last year 5 people drowned at the places authorised for bathing," the minister said.
The Ministry's forces and means have been put on high alert. All necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the population and protect the territory of the country," Chingis Arinov said in conclusion.
Olzhas Bektenov gives a series of instructions to ensure safety at water bodies
In the cities of Almaty and Pavlodar, a system of remote monitoring has been tested in pilot mode, allowing to determine the boundaries of the swim and early detection of drowning. In the Aktobe region, a project of an interactive buoy has been developed, allowing a drowning person to signal for help through a button on it. In this regard, regional akimats need to study this experience and use it. It is necessary to work out the issue of installing surveillance cameras and relevant software on beaches," Olzhas Bektenov stressed, noting the need to further intensify work on attracting public lifeguards.
Olzhas Bektenov: necessary to ensure fulfilment of obligations by telecom operators, preventing price collusion and unjustified tariff increases
The periodic increase in the cost of tariffs of operators deserves special attention. As you know, state regulation of tariffs for communication services has been cancelled in order to promote competition. It is competition that should become the main regulator. So far this is not happening - all operators have approximately the same rates. In addition, the Tax Code provides for a 90% discount for operators on radio frequency spectrum. At the same time, in accordance with the licence obligations, operators must invest the saved funds in the development of communication infrastructure. The Ministry together with the antimonopoly authority needs to ensure that operators fulfil their obligations in full, prevent price collusions and unjustified tariff increases," Olzhas Bektenov said.
- The Ministry of Digital Development together with regional Akimats at the initial stage within three months to conduct an analysis to identify "white spots" in regional centres and develop a clear action plan to improve the quality of mobile communication services. Further, it is necessary to scale the work across all settlements, taking into account incoming appeals from citizens.
- Systematise the issue of fulfilling licensing obligations by telecom operators. The Ministry of Digital Development together with telecom operators should approve within two months a plan for the installation of new 4G base stations and replacement of obsolete fixed Internet equipment, based on the assigned obligations.
- During the flood situation in a number of regions there was no communication due to power supply problems and base stations shutdown. The Ministry of Digital Development together with the National Security Committee should consider the possibility of using satellite communication systems during emergencies within a month.
Gambling Business and Lottery Committee set to appear in Kazakhstan
Candidates for rectors of three universities approved by republican commission
Training specialists for the labour market of the country is a particularly responsible task. I believe that the citizens approved by the members of the commission and proposed for appointment will justify the trust," Tamara Duisenova said.
16.6 million hectares sown with grain crops in Kazakhstan
Despite harsh weather conditions the spring-sowing campaign completed as soon as it was possible. At the same time, in cases when sowing campaign delayed because of heavy flooding, the farmers used early-ripening and mid-season varieties," a press release from the ministry reads.
Over 7,000 Kazakhstani graduates obtain Altyn Belgi award
