10 killed in two days in road accidents on Kazakhstan's highways
Ten people including one road service worker died in two road accidents in Kazakhstan on July 24 and 25, Kazinform News Agency reports citing KazAvtoZhol national company.
The first accident occurred on July 24 at 09:40 am on the 451st kilometer of Astana-Karaganda-Almaty highway in Moiynkum district of Zhambyl region, when a Toyota Alphard car smashed into a backhoe loader.
According to preliminary data, the driver of the car, failing to observe the speed limit and safe distance, collided with the heavy equipment vehicle which was moving in the same direction. Four people were killed and two more were injured as a result of the tragedy.
The second accident took place on July 25, at 10:15 am on the 81st kilometer of Almaty-Bishkek highway in Almaty region, killing six people.
According to KazAvtoZhol, there nine workers and five specialized vehicles were working on this road section when the accident occurred.
As per preliminary data, a driver of Toyota Alphard collided with a tractor.
As a result of the accident, five passengers of Toyota Alphard and a road service worker died at the scene. The driver and another his passenger were rushed to a hospital with various injuries," Almaty region’s police department says.
A criminal investigation is underway.
25.07.2025, 17:52 13151
Military helicopter disappears from radar in Almaty region, search underway
An EC-145 helicopter of the Air Defense Force of the Kazakhstan Armed Forces disappeared from radar during a scheduled flight in Almaty region on Friday, July 25, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Defense.
According to preliminary data, the helicopter took off from Lugovoye with three crew members on board and disappeared from radar near Otar.
Search and rescue operation involving units of the Ministry of Emergencies, the Centre for Disaster Medicine, the Republican Operational Rescue Team, aviation service of the Ministry of Emergencies and two Kazaviaspas helicopters is underway. More than 100 people and some 15 pieces of equipment, including aircraft and drones, have been deployed.
In line with a directive of the Minister of Defense, a special commission was set up to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
24.07.2025, 16:00 17816
No survivors found after search of An-24 crash site in Russia's Far East
The An-24 aircraft that crashed in Russia’s Amur Region caught fire during its descent, and no survivors were spotted during an aerial inspection of the site, the regional civil defense and fire safety center told TASS.
According to the director of Tynda Airport, the plane caught fire upon impact, and a Mi-8 helicopter crew flying over the area reported no signs of survivors," the statement says.
As reported earlier, a small plane crashed onto a busy roadway and immediately caught fire in Azzano Mella commune of Italy’s Brescia province.
23.07.2025, 22:01 20231
Kazakhstan records over 15,000 road accidents in H1 2025
In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan recorded 54% increase in the number of road accidents against the same period in 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Government for Citizens.
According to official data, 15,698 road accidents were registered countrywide in the reporting period, which is 54% more compared to H1 2024.
Getting behind the wheel of a car, put your phone aside, obey traffic rules and maintain constant focus on the road. Each of us can be the cause of a tragedy - or the one who can prevent it," the agency said.
23.07.2025, 16:40 20841
M4 quake hits East Kazakhstan, Abai regions
The National Seismological Research Center of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan has recorded an earthquake in the territory of the East Kazakhstan and Abai regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The quake occurred at 03:37 pm Astana time, with an epicenter located at the border of Abai and East Kazakhstan regions, 80 kilometers away from Ust Kamenogorsk, near Sibin Lakes.
The magnitude of tremors in the epicenter reached 5.1.
The earthquake intensity reached 4 in Abai region’s Kokpekti, Kalbatau villages, and East Kazakhstan region’s Samarskoye, Kassym Kaissenov villages and Ust Kamenogorsk city, 3 points in East Kazakhstan's Glubokoye, Kurshim, Altay, Ulken-Naryn villages, Shemonaikha town and Abai region’s Aksuat village, and 2 points in Semey, Ayagoz, Urdzhar (Abai region) settlements and in Zaissan town (East Kazakhstan region)
According to the Ministry of Emergencies, no injuries or damages were reported.
18.07.2025, 14:47 39061
3 rescuers suffer injuries following fire at market building in Astana
Officials said when crews arrived, the fire had engulfed all three floors of the Big Shankhai market building, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The temperature of exterior walls, based on thermal imaging, exceeded 800 degrees, said Kanat Altynbekov, deputy head of Astana’s Emergency Situations Department.
He went on to add that as a result of a collapse of structures, three rescuers were injured. One of them was rushed to hospital with a brain contusion and concussion.
08.07.2025, 15:20 74331
Earthquake jolts Zhambyl region in Kazakhstan
An earthquake struck Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday afternoon, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan's National Data Center (KNDC) registered an earthquake at 2.30 pm Astana time on July 8, 2025, in Zhambyl region.
It was said that the earthquake originated 334 km southwest of Almaty city, Kazakhstan.
There have been no reports of injuries and damage.
As reported earlier, dozens more evacuate from southwestern Japan islands amid quakes.
26.06.2025, 17:10 116151
8 injured, 2 in ICU after gas explosion in North Kazakhstan region
The accident occurred June 25 in Ilyichevka village of Taiynsha district during a gas holder refilling, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The regional emergencies department received a call about burning of a truck carrying liquified gas in a territory of Taiynsha Mai LLP.
According to preliminary data, during the filling of the gasholder, a filling hose broke, which led to the ignition of the truck, followed by a jet fire of shut-off valves of the underground tank.
The personnel and specialized vehicles of the regional emergencies department as well as rescuers of the Akmola region were dispatched to the scene.
The fire spread to an area of 50 square meters and was extinguished at 08:57 pm.
80 firefighters and 20 specialized vehicles were involved in the operation.
At least eight people got various injuries and burns in the fire, according to the regional healthcare department.
All of them were rushed to the regional hospital of Kokshetau. Three of them had minor injuries. They were discharged home after receiving first aid. Three people are now undergoing treatment at the Taiynsha Multifunctional Inter-District Hospital. Another two were placed into the intensive care unit. Their condition is estimated as severe," health authorities say.
An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.
23.06.2025, 21:01 125351
Kazakhstan's Air Astana extends Middle East flight cancellations
Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana extends cancellation of flights to the Middle East, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In connection with the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Air Astana cancels the following flights until June 24:
- KC205/206/Astana-Dubai-Astana
- KC897/898/Almaty-Dubai-Almaty
- KC551/552/Shymkent-Doha-Shymkent (charter flight)
The passengers of cancelled flights will be offered free rebooking or a full refund for airfare.
The airline continues to closely monitor the situation and will consider resuming flights from June 25 as the situation improves.
Flight Delay Hotline: +7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)
WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)
Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)
