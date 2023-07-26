Attraction of private investments for development of rural areas to be intensified - Alikhan SmailovAttraction of private investments for development of rural areas to be intensified - Alikhan Smailov
24.07.2023, 10:23 12571
11 dead after gym roof collapses in NE China
Images | Weibo account of People's Daily
Eleven people were confirmed dead after the roof of a school gymnasium collapsed Sunday in Qiqihar city, Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, China Daily reports.
The roof collapse was reported at 2:56 pm Sunday, according to the provincial fire and rescue department.
There were 19 people at the gymnasium covering about 1,200 square meters at the No 34 Middle School in Longsha District when the accident occured. Four people escaped on their own and 15 were trapped, the municipal search and rescue headquarters said.
As of 10 am Monday, the last trapped student was pulled out without vital signs.
Preliminary investigation found that construction workers illegally placed perlite on the roof of the gymnasium during their construction of a teaching building adjacent to the gymnasium. Under the influence of rainfall, the perlite soaked in water and gained weight, resulting in the roof collapse.
The gymnasium's walls have a grid structure, and the roof is made of concrete slabs, according to local authorities.
An in-depth investigation is ongoing. Those in charge of the construction company have been taken into police custody.
25.07.2023, 10:52 7661
Death toll from Algeria's wildfires rises to 34
Images | A man walks past a house burned down in a wildfire in Bouira Province, Algeria, on July 24, 2023. The death toll from wildfires in northern Algeria has risen to 34, including 10 soldiers, the Interior Ministry said in an update on Monday. (Xinhua)
The death toll from wildfires in northern Algeria has risen to 34, including 10 soldiers, the Interior Ministry said in an update on Monday, Xinhua reports.
The ministry said some 8,000 people were battling the blazes across 11 provinces, supported by 529 trucks and several firefighting helicopters.
The fires started overnight on Sunday mainly in the provinces of Bejaia, Jijel, and Bouira, but quickly spread due to strong winds, causing significant damage.
By late Monday, a total of 97 fires have been reported in the forests of 16 provinces, bringing fatalities from 15 earlier in the day to 34.
24.07.2023, 17:59 13031
Man loses arm in bear attack in N Kazakhstan
A 43-year-old man lost his arm in an attack by a brown bear at one of the zoos in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The attack happened at the zoo located in Kyzylzhar district. The brown bear severely bit the 43-year-old janitor more than a month ago.
The man survived the attack on June 6, however, doctors had to cut off one of his limbs right after the accident. They are fighting for his second arm and it is still unclear whether they can save it.
The investigation into the circumstances of the attack is underway.
24.07.2023, 11:33 12681
15 killed, 19 missing as ship sinks in central Indonesia
A ship went down early Monday in the waters off Indonesia's Southeast Sulawesi province, leaving 15 people dead and 19 others missing, an official said.
The incident occurred at about 00:00 a.m. local time at the Mawasangka Gulf in Central Buton Regency, said Yusuf Latief, head of the national search and rescue office, Xinhua reports.
He said that a total of 40 people were on board.
The casualties were handed to the families after being identified, and the survivors are having medical treatments, according to him.
21.07.2023, 17:36 30196
Microbus overturn in Egypt kills 2, wounds 16
At least two people were killed and 16 injured on Friday when a microbus overturned on a road south of Egypt's capital Cairo, state-run Nile TV reported, Xinhua reports.
Initial investigations attributed the accident on Fayoum road to the high speed of the driver who lost control of the wheel, the report said.
Most of the traffic accidents in Egypt are caused by speeding, poor maintenance of roads, and lax enforcement of traffic laws, claiming thousands of lives every year.
Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network by building new roads and bridges and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents.
21.07.2023, 12:53 30171
101 killed, 180 injured in Pakistan's monsoon season
Images | Qayyum/Xinhua
About 101 people were killed and 180 others injured during the ongoing monsoon season starting from June 25 till date across Pakistan, the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.
The country's east Punjab province was worst hit in the rains, with 57 fatalities and 118 injuries, the NDMA said on Thursday, adding that 53 houses were also destroyed in the heavy rains that lashed the province, including the provincial capital of Lahore, Xinhua reports.
The Lahore's rains, which were called "record-breaking" by the country's caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, caused urban flooding in the city, inundating several areas and disrupting road traffic for hours.
Rawalpindi city of the province also received heavy rains for over 12 hours on Wednesday, resulting in a rise in water levels in streams and drainages to an alarming level, and the local municipal authority had to call in the army to help them in meeting any untoward situation.
At least 12 people were killed Wednesday after a wall of an under-construction bridge collapsed on laborers living in make-shift tents, due to heavy rain in the city.
According to a district administration spokesman, rainfall gauging stations recorded up to 200 mm of rain in several areas of the city, causing urban flooding and roof collapse incidents.
A total of 25 people were killed and 41 others were injured in separate rain-related accidents in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the NDMA said.
The torrential rains also damaged 60 houses and perished 43 livestock in the province, the authority added.
In the country's south Sindh province, 10 people were killed and two others were injured when lightning struck a house during a thunderstorm earlier in June.
Six people were killed and 13 others were injured in southwest Balochistan province, and three more lost their lives in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, where five people were also injured in heavy rains, the NDMA's figures showed.
One man got injured in the north Gilgit Baltistan region, where seven houses were destroyed and 15 livestock perished in heavy rains.
20.07.2023, 20:11 34941
Suspected gas explosion injures over 40 in Johannesburg, S. Africa
An emergency vehicle is seen after a suspected gas explosion in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 19, 2023. A suspected gas explosion occurred in Johannesburg during the evening rush hour Wednesday. Open roads were ripped apart and over 20 vehicles were flipped. More than 40 people were injured, many of whom were in critical condition, Xinhua reports.
This photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows site of a suspected gas explosion in Johannesburg, South Africa. A suspected gas explosion occurred in Johannesburg during the evening rush hour Wednesday. Open roads were ripped apart and over 20 vehicles were flipped. More than 40 people were injured, many of whom were in critical condition.
Emergency vehicles are seen after a suspected gas explosion in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 19, 2023. A suspected gas explosion occurred in Johannesburg during the evening rush hour Wednesday. Open roads were ripped apart and over 20 vehicles were flipped. More than 40 people were injured, many of whom were in critical condition.
20.07.2023, 19:22 34821
3 dead, 6 injured in "serious" gun incident in Auckland
Images | Zhao Gang/Xinhua
Three people, including the gunman, were dead and six others were injured in a "serious" gun incident in Auckland, a city in New Zealand's North Island, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The injured, who have been taken to the Auckland Hospital, included a member of the police, Hipkins said.
The assessment from officials is that there is no national security risk and there is no change to New Zealand's security threat level, Hipkins told the media.
The offender was armed with a pump action shot gun. He moved through a building site and discharged his firearm, Hipkins said.
Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the man contained himself in an elevator and police engaged with him, shots were fired and he was located a short time later," said the prime minister.
Eight gunshots were heard, according to witnesses.
Connecting streets have been cordoned off, and the public was asked to stay indoors.
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said all FIFA personnel and international football teams were safe.
Thursday marked the beginning of the month-long FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia. New Zealand women's national football team will face Norway at the opening match at Auckland's Eden Park later on Thursday.
20.07.2023, 12:33 35196
Over 2,000 public, private properties reported damaged from torrential rains
Images | en.yna.co.kr
Heavy downpours that battered the nation last week have left a total of 2,278 public and private properties damaged across nation, including swept-away roads and river embankments, and flooded houses, officials said Thursday, Yonhap reports.
The downpours had damaged 1,169 public facilities and 1,109 private properties as of 6 a.m., according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
As of Thursday morning, 1,332 cases of the reported damage, or 58 percent of the total, had been recovered through emergency restoration works, the officials said.
In particular, 146 roadsides and 255 river embankments had been washed away, while 542 homes had been inundated with 125 others destroyed in the aftermath of the downpour.
Nearly 33,000 hectares of farmland, the size of over half of Seoul, had been flooded, while 797,000 livestock, including chickens and ducks, had been killed.
Across the country, 3,193 people had remained displaced, staying at relatives' houses or shelters set up at senior centers, village halls or schools as of 6 a.m. in the aftermath of the torrential rains last week.
The torrential rain had left 46 people dead, while four others remain missing nationwide as of Thursday morning.
One more person, a Marine lance corporal, was found dead in the southeastern county of Yecheon the previous day after he disappeared into stream rapids while conducting a search operation for victims of heavy monsoon rains in the area.
Authorities lifted all heavy rain advisory early Wednesday, as the monsoon rain came to a brief lull. But the government retained the crisis alert against storm- and flood-related damage at the highest level of "serious."
