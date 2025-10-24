12 killed in road accident in Aktobe region

Tell a friend

A fatal collision of a DAF truck and a GAZelle passenger van causing the death of twelve people occured on the Samara–Shymkent highway near the village of Belkopa on October 23, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the police department of Aktobe region.





According to preliminary data, the truck drove into the oncoming lane. As a result of the accident, both drivers and 10 passengers of the GAZelle were killed at the scene, while five other people were hospitalized.





The police have initiated a pre-trial investigation. It was established that the GAZelle was officially transporting passengers from the village of Temirbek Zhurgenev to the regional center.





Police officers and the investigative team are working at the scene to determine all the circumstances of the accident. Necessary investigative measures are being carried out.