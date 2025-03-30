This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
4 Kazakhstanis die in car accident in S. Korea
Fresh earthquake hits Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region
5.0M earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
One dead after gold mine collapse in Akmola region
Worker dies in accident at Kazakhmys mine in Ulytau region
One dead, two injured in avalanche at Almaty’s Shymbulak
Quake felt in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region
Kazakhstani national dies while skiing in Issyl-Kul
Names of miners killed at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region revealed
- Kairat Akshalov, 1975, a pumping unit driver;
- Ardak Zhakubayev, 1998, a shaft supervisor;
- Bakytbek Zhumadullayev, 1975, an underground miner;
- Orynbek Kenzhebekov, 1991, a load-haul-dump machine driver;
- Galimzhan Moldabekov, 1978, an assistant short hole driller;
- Olzhas Nuruldayev, 1979, an underground division energy worker;
- Konstantin Rozhkov, 1992, a wireman-installer.
