4 Kazakhstanis die in car accident in S. Korea

Four Kazakhstani nationals died after a car fell off a ledge on the Seohaean Expressway early Thursday in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency reports.





According to Korea JoongAng Daily, a Mercedes-Benz carrying the four individuals crashed into the railing on the right side of the road in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, around 12:30 a.m. The car then fell several meters and burst into flames after impact.





Fire crews were dispatched immediately to reports of a vehicle on fire and put out the flames within 30 minutes of the accident. The four men were found deceased on the spot.





An investigation in ongoing into the exact circumstances of the crash.