4 kids died in house fire in Karaganda region
Four little children died in a fire that broke out in a two-apartment house in Taldy village in Karaganda region on February 23, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Four kids born in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 killed in the fire were left at home alone, the emergency department of the region said in a statement.
Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
The local executive bodies and locals help and support the grieving family.
15.02.2024, 11:55 10096
Gas cylinder explosion kills woman in Temirtau
A two-story shop collapsed and caught fire after a gas cylinder explosion in Temirtay, Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.
The incident, which occurred on Vatutin Street, was reported at 08:06 am. 40 rescuers and 10 specialized vehicles are involved in debris clearing and search work.
At 08:44 am, a woman was pulled alive from rubble. Her condition is being specified. She said a man remained trapped under the rubble.
At 09:49 am, a body of a woman was retrieved. The ambulance brigade confirmed her death. She was a shop assistant.
The injured woman, who was a customer, was rushed to a hospital.
08.02.2024, 14:19 21166
Bodies of 4 victims of Almaty mud slide found
Rescuers retrieved bodies of all four victims of the mud slide which occurred in Almaty last night, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the municipal emergencies department.
According to official statement, the rescuers found the bodies of a man, born 1984, a woman, born 1984, and two boys, born 2007. The psychologists of the emergency ministry are working with the relatives and neighbors of the victims.
The mud slide occurred in Tau-Samal residential area of Medeu district on the night of February 8. According to preliminary information, two private houses with two adults and two children inside were damaged.
A special group was set up to investigate into the incident and liquidate the consequences of the mud slide.
08.02.2024, 11:32 21551
Rescuers find body of 17yo boy trapped in mud slide in Almaty
Rescuers found body of a 17-year-old boy reportedly killed as a result of mudslide in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the local emergencies department informed, an operational headquarters was set up at the incident site.
182 people and 32 vehicles are involved in cleaning up the damaged houses from mud. Emergency care brigades are working on the scene.
Caused by waterlogged soil, the mud slide occurred in Tau-Samal residential area of Medeu district on the night of February 8. According to preliminary information, two houses with two adults and two children inside were damaged.
Search and rescue operation is ongoing.
08.02.2024, 09:29 21721
Desperate search for 4 people trapped in mud avalanche in Almaty underway
Rescuers are working around the clock to find two adults and two children reportedly buried by a mud avalanche in Almaty city, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Emergencies Ministry, two houses were buried by the mud avalanche which occurred in Medeu district of Almaty city at night on February 8.
According to a preliminary accident report, two houses with four people inside, including two kids, were damaged by the mud avalanche.
Over 160 members of search and rescuer crew and 30 units of equipment were dispatched to the scene.
People from nearby houses were evacuated to a local educational facility and offered hot drinks and all the help they asked for. Several hours after the avalanche occurred they left the facility to stay with their families and relatives.
31.01.2024, 15:02 30646
More than 20 vehicles collide on Almaty-Tashkent road in Zhambyl rgn
24 vehicles have collided on the Almaty-Tashkent republican road in Zhualy district, Zhambyl region due to heavy snowstorm and poor visibility, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The accident involving 24 vehicles, including cars, trucks and passenger buses, occurred on the closed road section (567km) in 2km from Nurlykent village.
According to the press service of the emergency situations department of Zhambyl region, the multi-vehicle crash happened due to bad weather conditions.
13 people, including one kid, were taken to the district hospital in Baurzhan Momyshuly village with different injuries. Rescue operation is ongoing to extract trapped people. No victims were reported. 39 people, of whom 8 are children, were sent to the heating station deployed in Nurlykent village.
Due to the bad weather conditions, the region set up the operations staff at the emergency situations department. All the divisions of the region’s emergency situations department are on high alert.
26.01.2024, 20:11 43816
Major collision involving bus and 16 cars occurred near Karaganda
A bus and 16 cars collided on the Karaganda-Temirtau road, injuring two, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
On January 26, at 3:00pm, a major accident involving a bus running from Almaty to Astana and 16 cars occurred on the Karaganda-Temirtau road due to bad weather conditions. As a result of the accident, two sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital in Temirtau, said Kurmangali Issmagulov, first deputy head of the police department of Karaganda region.
There were two drivers and three passengers on the bus.
Following the accident, the decision was made to restrict traffic on the road section.
26.01.2024, 17:15 43661
Search for missing bus with rescuers still ongoing in Pavlodar region
Search for the bus with rescuers which remains buried in the collapsed gold mine of JSC Maikainzoloto for 23 days is ongoing in Pavlodar region. A mining engineer surveys the accident site on a daily basis and determines the working front for the excavator operator. Canine teams are working on the site regularly, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the local emergency authorities informed, the workers went deep into the ground by 3 meters from the point marked by geoscanning. The workspace is being expanded and the site is being surveyed with a metal detector. However, crumbling of soil and rock hampers the operation as the workers have to clear the search site of stones. In areas where equipment cannot reach, they have to work manually using pneumatic-electric tools.
The rescuers of the regional emergency department and the Centralized Republican Headquarters of Militarized Professional Emergency Rescue Services ensure safety of the excavator operator and other workers at the bottom of the crater. Besides, the rescuers ensure safety of other works: transporting down fuel, meals, forensic specialists, surveyors, lifting the objects found at the bottom of the crater. The also monitor the edge of the crater. The operation is complicated by low temperatures, gusty wind and snowstorm, the emergency department says.
The tragedy occurred on the night of January 4, when a bus carrying three rescuers plunged into a collapsed gold mine. Bodies of two rescuers were found immediately. The driver and another rescuer are still missing.
24.01.2024, 19:45 48391
44 facilities develop cracks after earthquake in Almaty region
44 education, health, and social and cultural facilities sustained cracks in the aftermath of a strong quake hit the region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
As a result of the inspection of the vital and socially significant facilities in Almaty region, cracks were discovered at 44 facilities, including 11 facilities in Uighur district, 14 facilities in Yenbekshikazakh district, 3 facilities in Talgar district, 4 in Kegen district, 2 in Zhambyl district, 3 in Raiymbek district, 3 in Ili district, and 4 in Karasai district.
Some residences also showed cracks in Almaty due to the earthquake.
