4 kids died in house fire in Karaganda region  

Images | 112qaragandy_tjd | instagram

Tell a friend

Four little children died in a fire that broke out in a two-apartment house in Taldy village in Karaganda region on February 23, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Four kids born in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 killed in the fire were left at home alone, the emergency department of the region said in a statement.





Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.





The local executive bodies and locals help and support the grieving family.



