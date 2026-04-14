4 killed in road accident in Kostanay region

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16 residents of a high-rise residential complex on Turkistan Street in Astana were temporarily relocated to a hotel following last night’s deadly fire. Their apartments were not damaged, and officials said they will be able to return home soon, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The fire broke out in an apartment on the 15th floor. By the time emergency crews arrived, flames had engulfed the entire unit. Rescuers had to break through a locked door using special equipment.





A woman was rescued from the burning apartment and rushed to intensive care with second- to third-degree burn shock. The bodies of three children were found at the scene.





In total, 20 people were evacuated by firefighters, while about 40 residents left the building on their own. The fire was fully extinguished.