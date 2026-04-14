A Meeting with A Delegation of the French Senate Was Held at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with a delegation of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces of the Senate of the Parliament of the French Republic, headed by Valérie Boyer, a member of the France - Central Asia Friendship Group of the French Senate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects for the further development of the Kazakh - French strategic partnership.





Particular attention was paid to deepening cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and agriculture, as well as to enhancing interaction on climate agenda issues and promoting initiatives aimed at ensuring environmental sustainability.





The interlocutors emphasized the importance of expanding interparliamentary dialogue as an effective tool for strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.





Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the continued progressive development of the Kazakh-French strategic partnership.