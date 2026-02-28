27.02.2026, 09:18 6211
7 dead, 19 injured in Shchuchinsk cafe explosion
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Seven people have died as a result of a gas-air mixture explosion, which was followed by a fire, in a cafe, attached to a five-story residential building in Shchuchinsk, Burabay district, Akmola region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to operational data, a total of 26 people were affected:
- seven fatalities, including a 16-year-old girl;
- 13 people remain in Burabay District Hospital;
- six were discharged for outpatient observation.
The moment of the explosion was captured on a video camera opposite the café. Additional medical teams have been dispatched, and all necessary resources have been deployed, including specialists, medicines, and air ambulance services. A regional emergency headquarters is working at the site.
The causes of the incident are being investigated. Authorities have pledged full assistance to the families of the deceased and injured. Officials also stressed the importance of relying on information from official sources. The explosion occurred overnight between February 26 and 27. Initial reports indicated six fatalities; the updated figures now confirm seven.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
27.02.2026, 10:44 5901
Criminal investigation launched after Shchuchinsk cafe explosion
Images | polisia.kz
Tell a friend
A criminal case has been opened in Akmola region after a gas cylinder explosion in a cafe in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the latest data from the regional emergencies department, 28 people were affected. Of them: seven died, 13 were hospitalized, and eight were discharged home after receiving medical care.
The department added that firefighters had removed five gas cylinders and two oxygen cylinders from the burning cafe.
This prevented repeated explosions inside the premises. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being identified," officials said.
A hotline was launched at the Regional Emergencies Department: 8 (7162) 51-42-98.
A criminal case has been opened in connection with the fire. The necessary investigative actions are being carried out," the department stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2026, 14:00 15516
Fighter jet crashes, pilots eject safely in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region
Images | screenshot
Tell a friend
A Su-30Sm fighter jet crashed in Karaganda region during a routine training flight on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Defense Ministry.
The pilots onboard ejected safely, without suffering life-threatening injuries, the ministry said in a statement. They are under medical observation, it added.
The crash area has been cordoned off. Officials confirmed there is no threat to the population or infrastructure.
The Defense Ministry set up a special commission led by the head of the flight safety department to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident. It includes flight service specialists.
Based on the investigation results, a legal assessment will be given, and a procedural ruling will be issued, the ministry said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.02.2026, 15:10 49876
Quake hits 311 km southeast of Almaty city
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck 311 km southeast of the Kazakh city of Almaty, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The network of seismic stations of Kazakhstan’s National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research registered an earthquake at 2:09 p.m. local time on February 19, centered on the Kyrgyz-China boarder, sending tremors across nine settlements in Kazakhstan.
The epicenter was monitored at 42.176 degrees north latitude and 80.438 degrees east longitude", said a report issued by the Center.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.02.2026, 15:40 59636
Earthquake recorded near Almaty
Tell a friend
No reports of casualties or damage have been received, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Response.
The seismic station network of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research recorded the earthquake at 3:11 PM Astana time (UTC+5) on Tuesday. The epicenter of the earthquake is located in Kazakhstan, 74 km east of Almaty.
Specialists are currently processing the data obtained.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2026, 17:10 90676
Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured
Tell a friend
A road accident involving a passenger bus and a car has left one person dead and another injured in Zhambyl region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on the Asa-Akkol highway, when a driver of Van Hool bus lost control of the vehicle and collided with oncoming Volkswagen Golf car.
A criminal investigation has been launched.
Police have urged residents of the region, in view of worsening weather conditions, to avoid long-distance travel if possible, observe the established speed limits, maintain a safe distance, and closely follow official information.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.02.2026, 14:58 133496
Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Underground tremors were registered on February 5 at 01:42 p.m. Astana time in Zhetysu region, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.
The epicenter was located approximately 284 kilometers northeast of Almaty.
Estimated intensity in various parts of Zhetysu region ranged from 2 to 3 points.
Authorities reported no information about casualties or damage.
Residents of Almaty did not feel the tremors, and no public alerts were issued.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.01.2026, 17:50 228551
Fire at Tengiz: Over 450 workers evacuated
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Over 450 workers were evacuated after a fire broke out at the Third Generation Plant (3GP) in the Zhylyoi district on Sunday morning. No injuries have been reported, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As Tengizchevroil (TCO) confirmed, two ignitions involving electric generators occurred. The fire was promptly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. TCO's operations are continuing in standard mode.
The safety of employees remains TCO's top priority. The company is conducting a root-cause assessment of the incident in accordance with the established procedures. Beyond this, TCO does not comment on specific details of its operational activities," the company stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.01.2026, 16:45 224976
Five missing in factory explosion in China's Baotou
Tell a friend
Preliminary checks indicated that five people remain unaccounted for, with no fatalities reported so far, after an explosion at a factory in western Baotou City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Xinhua reports.
The explosion occurred at a plate plant of Baogang United Steel at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, said the city's emergency management bureau. The blast caused noticeable tremors in its surrounding areas.
The number of injured is still being determined.
Multiple injured people have been rescued earlier, as rescue forces from the autonomous region and the city have arrived at the scene.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.02.2026, 12:00Population of snow leopards jumps four times in Ile-Alatau National Park 23.02.2026, 19:1376416Heads of European Diplomatic Missions Pay a Working Visit to Kyzylorda 23.02.2026, 15:1772206President Tokayev congratulates Kazakh children’s team on historic hockey victory 22.02.2026, 06:2070321Heavy snow and snowstorms to sweep across Kazakhstan 23.02.2026, 14:3569061President Sends Congratulatory Telegram to the Emperor of Japan on the Occasion of His Birthday 08.02.2026, 09:45137891Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 31.01.2026, 14:55137246Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026 30.01.2026, 18:35134671Kazakhstan to release draft of new Constitution for public debate 05.02.2026, 14:58133491Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan 09.02.2026, 20:12131431Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event