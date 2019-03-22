Almaty airport staff robbed baggages of passengers

Almaty. 8 February. Kazakhstan Today - Transport police officers detained 4 employees of JSC International Airport Almaty for making a serial theft from baggage of passengers.



Thefts of money were resumed at the airport of Almaty



On February 6 the current year in Linear Department of Internal Affairs at the airport of Almaty the 23-year-old passenger addressed about taking measures to unknown persons who made theft of a money from its baggage in the amount of 3,100 dollars. An incident occurred on February 3 of this year during the "Almaty-Ashgabat" flight . He found loss in Ashgabat.



On the same day when conducting investigation and search operations by transport police officers three men aged from 30 up to 40 years were established and detained "without delay".



"During check it is established that suspects having taken up a day shift as the baggage gager, during loading of baggage of "Almaty-Ashgabat" flight passed in a luggage compartment air the vessel and purposefully opened one of road suitcases where got from it a roll of money, amount of which is 3,100 dollars. Then, malefactors divided the stolen money among themselves - equally. As detainees explained, they exchanged money in exchange points of the city, further spent for the personal purposes, repaid the credits in banks and gambled," the press service of DIA on transport reports.



Detainees gave confession. This fact is registered in the unified register of pre-judicial investigation of Linear Department of Internal Affairs at the airport of Almaty according to Art. 188 p.1 the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan (Theft).



Let's remind, the other day the press service of DIA on transport reported about the theft from baggage of the new cell phone and jewelry made on December 25, 2016 in case of "Aktobe-Almaty-Kiev" flight.



During the operational and preventive actions transport police officers established and detained two suspects of making of theft at the airport of Almaty.



