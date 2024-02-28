Astana Int’l Airport resumes flights delayed due to fire

Images | MES RK

Flights at the Astana International Airport have been resumed after the break out of a fire this morning, the airport said in a statement, Kazinform News Agency reports.





According to the statement, the operation of the domestic and international flight terminals resumed at 10:48 at the airport.





The Astana-Shymkent flight took off at 12:23pm, Astana-Zhezkazgan at 12:26pm, Astana-Almaty at 12:46pm, Astana-Petropavlovsk at 1:38pm, Astana-Almaty at 1:36pm, and Astana-Dubai at 1:04pm, reads the statement.





During the emergency, the crisis management center was set up with the participation of the Civil Aviation Committee leadership and the personnel of the Kazakh Aviation Administration, Terminals Airport Astana Management LLP, and the airport.





Earlier it was reported 18 flights, including 14 domestic and four international ones, had been delayed at the airport due to the fire emergency. The airport started evacuation of people after fire reports.