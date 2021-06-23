Body of another tourist found in Sairam-Ugam gorge

The body of another missing tourist was found in the Sairam-Ugam gorge. This was announced by Talgat Uali, an official representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In the Tolebi district of the Turkestan region, in the Sairam-Ugam gorge, another body was found. On June 22, at 11:50, during search operations, rescuers of the emergency rescue squad of the Emergency Situations Department of Shymkent, two kilometers upstream from the confluence of the Aygyrzhykkan and Ugam rivers, found a body", the message says.





According to the press service of the department, a Kazaviaspas helicopter has been sent to the site. The body will be handed over to police officers for examination.





The search work was carried out in 8 directions. They involved 107 employees, 17 pieces of equipment, 3 quadcopters, 4 dog crews and one helicopter.





It is also noted that the searches were conducted for 27 days. Earlier, three missing tourists were found and rescued. The bodies of three tourists were also found. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan calls on citizens to observe safety measures in the mountains, not to climb the mountains without preparation.





Recall, on May 21, a group of seven tourists, which included six students of Nazarbayev University and one graduate of the Kentau lyceum, went on a hike to Lake Susyngen through the Saryaygyr gorge. The group planned to return in three days.





On May 25, without waiting for news, the relatives of the tourists reported about the disappearance of the group. A search was immediately announced, which involved unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters.





On the afternoon of May 28, rescuers of the Emergency Situations Department of the Turkestan region found three of the seven missing. They were seen from a helicopter on the rocks on the banks of the Ugam River. The next day, the body of one of the guys was found in the river, and a little later, two kilometers downstream, another member of the group was found.





Considering that the Ugam River is transboundary, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan was involved in the search.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.