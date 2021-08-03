Body of Kazakh woman missing in Issyk-Kul was found

IMAGES | 24.kg

On the jailau Ala-Kol in the Karakol River on August 1, the body of the tourist who went missing on July 15, was found, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.





According to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 6 rescuers and police officers arrived at the scene, who pulled out the body and identified the girl, who turned out to be the previously missing 29-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan.





It will be recalled that on July 15, five tourists from Russia and Kazakhstan (members of one family, parents - citizens of Russia, their daughter was a citizen of Kazakhstan), were having a holiday on the Ala-Kul pasture in the Ak-Suu district. On the same day, their 29-year-old daughter went missing. She was last seen near the Karakol River.





According to the father of the missing girl, his family (5 people) crossed the bridge to the Karakol-Alakol pasture and went to get firewood, and the daughter remained on the other side of the bridge, after which she disappeared without a trace. The search was stopped with the consent of the girl's relatives.













