Body of Kazakh woman missing in Issyk-Kul was found

According to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 6 rescuers and police officers arrived at the scene, who pulled out the body and identified the girl, who turned out to be the previously missing 29-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan.
It will be recalled that on July 15, five tourists from Russia and Kazakhstan (members of one family, parents - citizens of Russia, their daughter was a citizen of Kazakhstan), were having a holiday on the Ala-Kul pasture in the Ak-Suu district. On the same day, their 29-year-old daughter went missing. She was last seen near the Karakol River.
According to the father of the missing girl, his family (5 people) crossed the bridge to the Karakol-Alakol pasture and went to get firewood, and the daughter remained on the other side of the bridge, after which she disappeared without a trace. The search was stopped with the consent of the girl's relatives.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
