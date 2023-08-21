This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Body of third miner found in burning coal mine in Karaganda region
This is Vitaly Slyunkov, born 1965. He has been working for ArcelorMittal Temirtau for 39 years. We express our deepest condolences to his family," a statement from the company reads.
