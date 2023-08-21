Body of third miner found in burning coal mine in Karaganda region

Images | Depositphotos

The body of the miner killed in Karaganda region’s Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire on Thursday, August 17, has been identified, Kazinform reports.





This is Vitaly Slyunkov, born 1965. He has been working for ArcelorMittal Temirtau for 39 years. We express our deepest condolences to his family," a statement from the company reads.





As reported, 227 miners were working in the coal mine when a fire occurred on its conveyer band at a depth of 170 meters at 10:05 am. 222 people were evacuated promptly through a boundary shaft.





One miner died, his body was lifted to the surface. Rescue crews are searching for another four workers. Eight miners were hospitalized. Two of them are in intensive care units.





Local administration initially reported about death of two miners, but later said that only one body had been found and four miners were still missing.





12 rescue crews are working at the scene of the accident. The fire has not been isolated yet, according to Executive Director of the company Viktor Gafiulov.