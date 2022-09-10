Система Orphus

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96 — Buckingham Palace

09.09.2022, 07:04 141
Images | pixabay.com
Britain’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said in a press release on Thursday, TASS reports.
 

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow", it says. 

 
Source: kazinform
 
Body of missing 5-year-old girl’s found in artificial pond – police

10.08.2022, 20:35 12876
Images | Depositphotos
The Kostanay regional police department confirmed that fact that the body of the missing 5-year-old girl was found in the artificial pond, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The child’s body was found 3km away from the village of Dzhambul, where she lived, with the use of a drone.
 
According to the police, Senior Lieutenant Samat Yeshchanov who together with volunteer Damir Bekturganov found the body were at the scene.
 
Chief of the region's police department Yerlan Omarbekov also commented the situation.
 

On August 10, during the search, sadly, the body of Madina Yerlankyzy was founded in the artificial channel. It was a tragic loss. I’d like to express the words of condolences to the family members on behalf of the entire people of the region, country, and police officers," he said.

 
In his words, necessary investigation the results of which will revealed later is to be carried out.
 
Helicopter joins search for missing girl

08.08.2022, 15:00 13761
A helicopter joined today search operations for the missing five-year-old girl in Kostanay region, the Facebook account of the regional police department head Yerlan Omarbekov reads. 
 
The little girl's mother also joined the air search. He also expressed gratitude to all who is taking part in the search efforts. 
 
As earlier reported, Kostanay police is searching for Madina Yerlankyzy, a 5-year-old girl. Over 500 policemen, volunteers, local bodies and locals joined for the search for the little girl who went missing last day. 
 
The girl born in 2017 is reportedly left home at 05:00 am. Phycologists who work with children with special needs were also enlisted in search operations. As is known the girl cannot speak. She was last seen at 09:00 am in camera footage.

Source: Kazinform
 
Forest fire area grows 23 times in N Kazakhstan

02.06.2022, 17:30 21196
Images | Emergency situations of the East Kazakhstan region
22 wildfires stretching over 725 ha were recorded in North Kazakhstan since the beginning of the fire season. 
 
The number of wildfires grew by 57% while the wildfire area increased by 23 times as compared to the last year, Kazinform reports. 
 
Deputy head of the emergency situations department Dmitry Rastikhin told a briefing that forest fire files were submitted to the police department. 
 
Besides, 45 steppe fires occurred in the region which is 35% more against the same period of the previous year. As stated there, 42 mobile groups were set up to prevent wildfires. 
 
As a result, 109 violators were penalized under administrative law. Of which 46 paid fines up to KZT 1.3 mln.
 
President Tokayev condoles over deadly shooting at Texas elementary school

25.05.2022, 17:10 24356
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of the United States of America Joseph Biden in connection with the shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that took the lives of innocent children and adults, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express the most sincere condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families who lost their beloved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded. I join Texans and all your country-fellows in grieving for the victims of this heinous crime," President Tokayev writes in his letter.

 
Victims of flooding in Turkestan region will receive compensation for damage - Ministry of Emergency Situations

26.04.2022, 15:55 43481
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yuri Ilyin said that the damage to the residents of the districts of the Turkestan region affected by flooding will be restored, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
 "Akim, together with the Department of Emergency Situations, flew over the territory. An assessment of the damage is being made that will be compensated to the residents of the affected areas, and the funding for repairs and compensation for the loss of livestock will be allocated. If there are not enough funds, if necessary, we are ready to consider the allocation of funds from the republican budget. There are no victims or injured, the situation is stabilizing," Yuri Ilyin said.
 
He recalled that on the night of April 24-25, as a result of heavy precipitation in the form of rain, springs formed on the territory of the Kazygurt and Saryagash districts. As a result, four settlements were affected in the first district, and one in the second district. 
 

If we talk about houses, then 19 private houses, 51 courtyards, 16 outbuildings, one cafe were flooded. As a result of intensive water runoff, the water streams destructed outbuildings partially. The incoming water brought a large layer of mud, including to residential buildings that were damaged. Unfortunately, about 370 heads of cattle died," the Minister of Emergency Situations summed up. 

 
5 villages hit by floods in Turkestan region

25.04.2022, 11:15 45271
Images | Kazinform
Over 50 homes have been flooded as heavy rains hit Turkestan region. 200 heads of cattle were swept away, the emergency situations department of Turkestan region reports. The emergency situations and specialized bodies arrived at the flood-affected rural settlements of Kakpak, Sarapkhana, Shanak, Kyzylkiya and Karabau. A s of April 24, people were evacuated in Shanak village to a safer place, the akimat of Kazygurt district reports. 400 heads of cattle died in Sarapkhana and Kakpak villages. 15 homes were flooded in Karabu, and 12 in Kyzylsengir. People start pumping water out of their homes. The Governor charged to promptly start repair works and estimate damage costs, it said in a statement.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Criminal case initiated on the fact of a fire at a school in Pavlodar

22.04.2022, 22:13 52321
Images | instagram/tipavlo.dar
The head of the state fire control department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turegeldiyev announced the preliminary cause of the fire in Pavlodar school No. 28, which could not be extinguished for more than two hours, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

Regarding yesterday's fire, the materials on this fact are being investigated. The preliminary reason is a violation of fire safety rules during the operation of electrical appliances, that is, non-standard electrical extension cords. A criminal case has been initiated," Yerlan Turegeldiyev said.

 
Meanwhile, unscheduled inspections of educational facilities due to this incident are not planned. According to him, schools and kindergartens in the country are inspected in accordance with risk assessment criteria from February to May.
 

Currently, inspections of all educational facilities are being carried out as planned, regardless of the area, number of storeys. About 8 thousand objects are planned for the first half of the year, more than half of them have already been checked. We can say that by the end of May - beginning of June, the results of all inspections will be summarized and reported to the public," the speaker added.

 
Recall that the day before in Pavlodar, school No. 28 was on fire for more than two hours. The roof of the two-story building was completely engulfed in fire - 1200 square meters were damaged.
 
Police Major General Nurlan Massimov put on the wanted list

22.04.2022, 11:55 52221
Images | gov.kz
The Anti-Corruption Service of Pavlodar region launched a pre-trial investigation against the former head of the police department of Pavlodar region, police major-general N.M. Massimov, who is suspected of taking a bribe on an especially large scale (under article 366 of part 4 of the Criminal Code), Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
On this fact, his actions were qualified in absentia and the investigating court sanctioned a measure of restraint in the form of "detention", Anti- Corruption Service noted.
 

At present, Massimov N.M. has been put on the wanted list, a set of necessary operational-search measures are being taken to establish his whereabouts and other investigative actions aimed at clarifying all the circumstances of the case. Based on the results of the investigation, an appropriate procedural decision will be made," the statement says.

 
Other information is not subject to disclosure in accordance with Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the press service added.
 
Nurlan Massimov is the cousin of the former chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov. He served as head of the Pavlodar region PD since November 2019, and was removed from his post on January 15, 2022 after the riots in the country.
 
