Buried dead lion found in Karaganda park: criminal case filed

26.06.2021 2512
picture: forum.nala.ru
A buried dead lion was found in the Central Park of Karaganda, Karaganda region’s Police Department reported.

Today, on June 25, a burial of a wild animal - a lion was found on the territory of the Central City Park. A criminal case was registered on," the regional DP informed.


Investigative actions are being carried out to establish the circumstances of the incident, the police added.

Source: Kazpravda.kz


 
