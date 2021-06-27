Buried dead lion found in Karaganda park: criminal case filed

picture: forum.nala.ru

A buried dead lion was found in the Central Park of Karaganda, Karaganda region’s Police Department reported.





Today, on June 25, a burial of a wild animal - a lion was found on the territory of the Central City Park. A criminal case was registered on," the regional DP informed.





Investigative actions are being carried out to establish the circumstances of the incident, the police added.













