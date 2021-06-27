Buried dead lion found in Karaganda park: criminal case filed

picture: forum.nala.ru
Today, on June 25, a burial of a wild animal - a lion was found on the territory of the Central City Park. A criminal case was registered on," the regional DP informed.
Investigative actions are being carried out to establish the circumstances of the incident, the police added.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
