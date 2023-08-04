This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bus driver falls unconscious behind the wheel, dies at hospital
Deadly poisoning of children in Karaganda: main cause yet to be determined
Nine children (six in the intensive care unit, three in the neuroinfectious unit) are under hospital treatment. Their condition is considered as stable, not worsening," the department said.
Another Kazakh tourist injured in road accident in Türkiye dies
2 grain elevators collapse after lightning strike
4 residents of Atyrau region among 12 Kazakh nationals injured in Alanya road accident
The minibus carrying 12 Kazakhstani nationals crashed into a truck on the Okurcalar Mahallesi D-400 highway in Alanya on June 30. The driver of the bus and a guide (national of Ukraine) died at the scene. 12 people were injured. Four of them are the residents of Atyrau region. Three of them are treated at the Alanya state hospital, while one is in the Side Anatolia Hospital. One patient is in an intensive care unit, and three are in a moderately severe condition," the governor said.
Mass poisoning in Karaganda: 1 child dies, 6 at ICU
Typhoon Doksuri deaths in Philippines rise to 25, 20 missing
Death toll from Algeria's wildfires rises to 34
Man loses arm in bear attack in N Kazakhstan
