09.01.2024, 12:35 9411
Bus with rescuers buried in collapsed gold mine still not found
Pavlodar region's emergency department
Search and rescue operation for the bus with rescuers which plunged into the collapsed gold mine of JSC Maikainzoloto in Pavlodar region is still underway. Almost 40,000 tons of soil and rock have been disposed from the accident site. After additional geoscanning, carried out today, the course of the operation will be adjusted, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The works are ongoing around the clock. The probable location of the plunged bus was detected on Monday via geoscanning at a depth of 5 meters. 37,000 tons of soil and rock were disposed. After additional geoscanning carried out today, the course of the rescue and search operation will be adjusted, local emergencies department said.
139 people and 47 vehicles are involved in the operation.
A special commission led by Deputy Chairman of the Industrial Safety Committee of the Ministry of Emergencies Mussa Tanabayev will investigate into the cause of the accident.
On the night of January 4, a bus carrying three rescuers fell under ground as rockfall occurred in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The rockfall depth is about 150 meters, its length is 150-200 meters, and the width is about 500 meters.
JSC Maikainzoloto is a leading company in Central Kazakhstan specializing in extraction and processing of gold-bearing polymetallic ores. Founded in 1932, the company has been operating numerous small, medium and large deposits, including Small Maikain, Maikain A, B, C, D, E, F, Novoye, Naizatas, Zhussaly, Zhilandy, Nauruzbay etc.
Throughout its operation period, the company has extracted 16.7 million tons of ore, which contained 80 tons of gold, 1,240 tons of silver, 204 tons of copper, and 300 tons of zinc. More than 13 million tons of extracted ore was processed at the country’s ore-dressing plants, while the remain ore was shipped as gold-containing flux raw materials to the metallurgical plants of Ural and Kazakhstan.
09.01.2024, 11:30 9516
4 children died, over 20 injured in hospital fire in S. Iraq
Four children died, and more than 20 others suffered from suffocation on Monday in a fire that broke out at a women's and children's hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Diwaniyah, an Interior Ministry source said, Xinhua reported.
The fire broke out in the evening due to an electrical short circuit and the smoke spread to the hospital corridors, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity, adding that 150 people have been transferred to other hospitals.
After several hours, Iraqi civil defense teams managed to put out the fire, the source noted.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani has directed to sack the negligent officials in the hospital, according to a statement by his media office.
09.01.2024, 10:22 9711
Central Japan quake death toll reaches 180, with 120 still missing
The death toll from the powerful New Year's Day earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas in central Japan reached 180 with 120 others unaccounted for, local authorities said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.
Local police are set to embark on a large-scale search operation later Tuesday with some 100 personnel in the rubble of a fire-gutted morning marketplace in Wajima, where a major blaze broke out following the magnitude-7.6 quake.
More than 28,000 people continue to shelter at evacuation centers in Ishikawa Prefecture, with around a dozen reportedly infected with the coronavirus at three locations in a town, while at least 3,300 people, mainly in Wajima and the adjacent city of Suzu, remain isolated due to severed roads.
More than 80 schools, including in Wajima and Suzu, cannot hold classes due to damaged facilities.
At the Wajima marketplace, around 200 buildings were destroyed in the fire that began on Jan. 1, according to the local municipal government and firefighters.
There were many wooden buildings in the market, which was popular with tourists due to its more than 1,000 years of history.
Deaths from the quake, which registered a maximum 7 on the country's seismic intensity scale, have been concentrated in Wajima and Suzu, while the number of people who are unaccounted for has fluctuated due to conflicting information.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet approved the allocation of 4.74 billion yen ($33 million) from reserve funds of the fiscal 2023 budget to support the victims of Noto Peninsula quake, including measures to help those affected cope with cold weather.
The government also plans to increase reserve funds earmarked in the draft budget for the next fiscal year starting April from the current 500 billion yen, to fund disaster recovery efforts, according to Kishida.
05.01.2024, 21:15 30956
Japan increases manpower for quake rescues, deaths top 90
Japan on Friday ramped up its search and rescue operations in quake-ravaged Ishikawa Prefecture, deploying additional police and Self-Defense Forces members, as the death toll rose to 94 with over 200 people unaccounted for, Kyodo reports.
The search for survivors faced ongoing challenges due to extensive structural damage, landslides and aftershocks following the magnitude-7.6 temblor that struck the Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day.
The National Police Agency has boosted its disaster response team in Ishikawa Prefecture to around 1,100 from 700, while the government has more than doubled the number of SDF troops deployed to disaster-affected areas to around 5,000.
In the hard-hit coastal city of Wajima, which also saw a major fire breakout after the quake, the mayor disclosed around 100 reported cases of people believed trapped under collapsed buildings.
Road damage and congestion are also hindering relief operations, with over 30,000 evacuees remaining at some 370 shelters in Ishikawa Prefecture.
Some 160 people are isolated due to severed roads, while about 27,000 homes still have no power and some 68,000 remain without running water in the prefecture.
With the evacuation period likely to be prolonged, adequate supplies are yet to reach areas in need and concerns over hygiene management are growing.
05.01.2024, 20:29 30621
Collision of two NYC subway trains causes derailment, multiple injuries
Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua
Two subway trains collided on the Upper West Side of New York City on Thursday afternoon, resulting in derailment of one train and multiple injuries, Xinhua reports.
There is a major disruption to 1/2/3 service while emergency teams assist passengers and conduct an investigation after a train derailed near 96 St. There is no 1/2/3 service in most of Manhattan," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a post on X.
A commuter train rear-ended a work train near the 96th Street Station around 3 p.m., and eight people were taken to hospitals with injuries, according to local media reports.
05.01.2024, 18:11 31156
Sixth-grader killed, 5 injured in Iowa school shooting, as Republican nominating contests approach
A shooting that happened at a high school in Perry Town, U.S. state of Iowa, on Thursday killed a sixth-grade student and injured five others, while the shooter, a 17-year-old student, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement officials, Xinhua reports.
This Midwestern state, with a population of three million, is where the Republican nominating contests kick off next week for the U.S. presidential election. While it has led to prayers from aspiring candidates within the party, the top contenders have not put forth any significant policy proposals in response.
Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said earlier at a news conference that local authorities were called to Perry High School at 7:37 a.m. local time (1337 GMT) Thursday on the report of a shooting, and there was no further danger to the public.
The five injured, including four students and an administrator, are in Des Moines hospitals for treatment, local media reported.
In response to the shooting, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on Congress to pass legislation to combat gun violence.
The president is tracking the shooting, and senior White House staff has been in touch with the Iowa governor's office, she added.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is currently engaged in a tight competition for the second position in Iowa against former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, said in an interview with the Des Moines Register newspaper that authorities have a "responsibility to create safe environments" at school, but the federal government "is probably not going to be leading that effort."
The responses from the candidates emphasized the strong value placed on gun ownership rights by Republican caucus-goers in conservative Iowa, as protected by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
A majority of candidates vehemently oppose any attempts to regulate firearms and dismiss proposals for such regulations after mass shootings, viewing them as efforts to politicize tragic events.
Haley expressed her condolences on social platform X.
No parent, student, or teacher should have to wake up and face news about a school shooting," she said. "My heart aches for the victims of Perry, Iowa and the entire community."
Former President Donald Trump did not issue any public statements regarding the incident.
Thursday was the first day back to school for Perry students after the winter break, and the shooting happened before the school day began, local media reported. Several nearby school districts have taken security precautions after the shooting.
05.01.2024, 14:41 30781
Search for rescuers at collapsed Maikainzoloto mine continues, families to receive compensation
gov.kz
Families of the dead and missing rescuers at the Maikainzoloto gold mine collapse will be paid over 4.5 million tenge of compensation each, Kazinform News Agency quotes governor of the region Assain Baikhanov as saying.
116 people and 23 vehicles are involved in the search and rescue operation now.
Astana-based canine team arrived at the accident site at 06:00 am today.
The rescuers are working in dangerous conditions, as the boundaries of the ditch are unstable, and the rock and ground keep falling.
The families of the dead and those missing will receive financial assistance from JSC Maikainzoloto and the Centralized Republican Headquarters of Militarized Professional Emergency Rescue Services to the amount of more than 4.5 million tenge. Besides, these families will be paid loss of breadwinner allowance from the state, said Baikhanov.
He also expressed his condolences to the families of the two dead workers and said the search and rescue operation was underway.
On the night of January 4, a bus carrying three rescuers fell under ground as rockfall occurred in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The rockfall depth is about 150 meters, its length is 150-200 meters, and the width is about 500 meters.
JSC Maikainzoloto is a leading company in Central Kazakhstan specializing in extraction and processing of gold-bearing polymetallic ores. Founded in 1932, the company has been operating numerous small, medium and large deposits, including Small Maikain, Maikain A, B, C, D, E, F, Novoye, Naizatas, Zhussaly, Zhilandy, Nauruzbay etc.
Throughout its operation period, the company has extracted 16.7 million tons of ore, which contained 80 tons of gold, 1,240 tons of silver, 204 tons of copper, and 300 tons of zinc. More than 13 million tons of extracted ore was processed at the country’s ore-dressing plants, while the remain ore was shipped as gold-containing flux raw materials to the metallurgical plants of Ural and Kazakhstan.
04.01.2024, 19:12 36716
Iran confirms 84 deaths in Kerman explosions
The explosions in Iran's Kerman province yesterday resulted in the loss of 84 lives, said Ahmad Vahidi, the head of the Iranian Interior Ministry, Trend reports via local media.
The number of casualties as a result of this incident has reached 84 people. Regrettably, some of the injured are currently receiving treatment in intensive care units and are in critical condition," he said.
Two explosions occurred in Iran's Kerman province on January 3 during a procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq in 2020.
04.01.2024, 18:21 34411
2 bodies found at mining plant in Pavlodar region identified
kerek.pv
The search and rescue operation continues at the mining plant in Pavlodar region. The bodies of two rescuers were identified as Sarkyt Berlikan, 1999, and Oleg Tyshkevich, 1970, Kazinform News Agency quotes Pavlodar region governor Assain Baikhanov as saying. As earlier reported, he arrived at the site.
A special commission chaired by the industrial safety committee of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry will determine the cause of the accident.
73 people and 14 units of equipment are deployed in search and rescue efforts.
As earlier reported, a bus carrying four people fell under the ground in Pavlodar region in the territory of the Maikainzoloto JSC as a result of the rockfall. A couple of hours ago the bodies of two passengers were found.
The depth of the collapse is about 150 meters.
