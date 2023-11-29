Kazakhstani citizens to be able to conclude real estate sale and purchase transactions in online formatKazakhstani citizens to be able to conclude real estate sale and purchase transactions in online format
27.11.2023, 17:30 5341
CPC suspends oil lifting from Marine Terminal
Images | kp.ru
Tell a friend
Caspian Pipeline Consortium has suspended oil lifting from the CPC Marine Terminal for bad weather conditions, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In November 2023, storm restrictions on transshipment were repeatedly announced at the Novorossiysk seaport, which CPC strictly followed. Oil is lifted from CPC Marine Terminal via Single Point Moorings (SPM) 5 km away from the shoreline with strict compliance with the industrial and environmental safety requirements. The SPM design allows for loading during adverse weather conditions when traditional onshore oil lifting systems are forced to suspend their operation, the company informs on its website.
Currently in the area of Novorossiysk, there are extremely unfavorable weather conditions: wind up to 22-24 m/s (79.2-86.4 km/h), wave height 6-8 meters.
Novorossiysk seaport master announced a storm warning, according to which oil loading was stopped at CPC Marine Terminal and tankers were withdrawn to waiting areas. The Company's tank farms are virtually full. Therefore, crude oil is accepted from the Shippers at lower flowrates.
CPC adheres to an uncompromising position on the environmental protection and safety during the operation of the Consortium’s Marine Terminal equipment in the Black Sea and the prevention of oil spill emergencies. On the basis of this attitude and following the relevant regulations, oil lifting has currently been suspended and the will also be the case in the future when similar conditions occur, a statement from the company reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
27.11.2023, 16:17 5491
Cargo ship sinks off Greek island, 13 missing
Images | Panagiotis Balaskas/Xinhua
Tell a friend
Thirteen crew members aboard a cargo vessel are missing after the ship sank off the Aegean Sea island of Lesvos on Sunday, Xinhua reports.
One sailor was rescued by a Hellenic Navy helicopter and was taken to a local hospital, Greece's national news agency AMNA reported.
The shipwreck occurred due to mechanical failure while strong winds of 8 on the Beaufort scale (62-74 km per hour) were blowing in the area, the report said.
Early Sunday morning, the captain of the cargo ship reported a mechanical failure to the authorities. At about 8:20 a.m. (0620 GMT), the ship tilted and sent emergency calls to nearby ships before disappearing from radar, reported local media Greek Reporter.
The cargo ship flew the flag of the Comoros Islands and is operated by a Lebanese company. The company said that the 14 crew members are from Egypt, Syria and India. The ship was carrying salt from Egypt to Istanbul, Turkey.
The Greek Coast Guard and the local port authority have dispatched helicopters and rescue ships to carry out the rescue operations.
Wind speed over the waters surrounding Lesvos was expected to rise up to 9 or 10 on the Beaufort scale, an emergency weather warning said on Saturday.
The severe weather, which triggered the 112 emergency service alert in several regions across Greece, was forecast to last until midday on Sunday.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.11.2023, 21:57 15556
18 homes lost in devastating bushfire in Western Australia
Tell a friend
Eighteen homes have been destroyed in a devastating bushfire that tore through parts of Western Australia, local authorities said on Friday, Xinhua reported.
Premier of Western Australia Roger Cook confirmed to a local TV that 18 homes and 31 other structures, including sheds, were lost.
More than 500 firefighters continued to battle the raging bushfire in Perth's north for a third day, according to the 9News channel.
Emergency warnings remained for the fire, which had burnt through more than 1,820 hectares in the City of Wanneroo and City of Swan, the TV channel reported.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.11.2023, 09:17 29416
7 killed in east China's factory fire
Tell a friend
Seven people were killed in a factory fire in east China's Jiangsu Province on Monday, according to local sources, Xinhua reports.
The fire broke out in the Tiantianrun Textile & Technology Co., Ltd. in the city of Wuxi at about 6:30 p.m. Monday. Seven people were found dead after rescue work ended.
The company, with a history of more than 20 years, is a big yarn manufacturer selling products in both domestic market and overseas. Cause of the accident is being investigated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.11.2023, 18:04 30036
22-year-old dead after falling from 20th floor in Almaty
Tell a friend
A 22-year-old man fell to his death from the 20th floor of a high-rise in the city of Almaty on Sunday morning, Kazinform Agency correspondent reports.
It was informed that the incident occurred in the morning on November 19 in the residential complex Comfort City.
The press service of the police department said in a statement that the man born in 2001 fell from the 20th floor of the residential building.
The video from the incident site is being disseminated on the internet.
An investigation into the incident has been launched.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.11.2023, 21:07 43266
At least 50 killed by floods in Somalia as heavy rains continue
Tell a friend
Floods caused by heavy rains that started early October in Somalia have killed 50 people and displaced more than a half million others, the country's national disaster agency said, Xinhua reports.
Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) said the torrential rains have also caused landslides and flash floods in other parts of Somalia, destroying crops and livestock.
The floods in the country have killed 50 people and displaced more than half a million citizens," SoDMA Commissioner Mohamed Moalim told journalists in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, Thursday evening.
Moalim said the agency has dispatched a relief cargo plane to Bardhere district in southern Somalia to help victims of floods amid United Nations warnings that widespread displacement, increased humanitarian needs and further destruction of property are expected.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that 1.24 million people have already been affected by heavy rains and flooding, and more are expected.
The UN and its partners estimate that 1.6 million people could be affected by flooding in the current deyr (October to December) rainy season, and 1.5 million hectares of farmland could be destroyed.
Increased rainfall is forecast due to a concurrence of El Nino conditions and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole phenomenon.
According to a flood advisory released Monday by Somalia Water and Land Information Management, which was managed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, flooding was reported along the entire Juba River with increasing magnitude at Bardhere and downstream at Saakow and Bualle.
Along the Shabelle River, flooding was reported with increasing magnitude at Beledweyne and moderate magnitude at Balcad.
The UN projects a flood event of a magnitude statistically likely only once in 100 years, with significant anticipated humanitarian impacts.
The OCHA said that while all possible preparatory measures are being pursued, a flood of this magnitude can only be mitigated and not prevented.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.11.2023, 17:47 45126
Death toll rises to 26 in north China coal mine company building fire
Images | Xinhua
Tell a friend
Death toll has risen to 26 after a fire broke out Thursday morning at a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi Province, according to rescuers, Xinhua reports.
The fire ripped through the second floor of the five-story building located in Lishi District of Lyuliang City. Rescue efforts are underway, according to local authorities.
More than 60 people have been sent to a local hospital for treatment.
The building belongs to the private Yongju coal mine company.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.11.2023, 10:44 48656
Heavy rains in eastern Ethiopia displace 12,000 households: WFP
Tell a friend
Heavy rains in Ethiopia's eastern region of Somali have displaced about 12,000 households, the World Food Program (WFP) announced on Monday, Xinhua reports.
In an East Africa Seasonal Outlook report, the UN agency said 20 people have so far been confirmed dead by heavy rains-induced flash floods, which have already displaced tens of thousands of people in the region.
The WFP also said several roads and bridges have been damaged by the heavy rains in eastern Ethiopia, hindering the delivery of relief assistance as well as causing extensive livestock and crop losses.
Incidences of flood events are expected to increase across many areas of the region while worsening the situation where they have already occurred. Of most concern are flood-prone areas in Somalia, south-southeast Ethiopia, pastoral areas of Kenya, and the Lake Victoria basin," the report warned.
Noting that 40,000 people were affected by heavy rains in southern Ethiopia last September, the UN agency said it expects the weather conditions across Ethiopia to worsen, predicting that flooding will continue for some time.
Ethiopia and neighboring Kenya and Somalia are among the countries in the Horn of Africa predicted to experience heavy rains and flooding between October and December, affecting millions of people.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.11.2023, 20:28 65916
Floods kill at least 15 in Kenya
Tell a friend
Flash and riverine floods, caused by heavy rains that have ravaged several parts of Kenya, have resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people and the destruction of homes and other properties, according to a humanitarian agency's report released on Monday, Xinhua reports.
The Kenya Red Cross Society said that more than 15,000 households have been affected, over 1,000 livestock have been killed, and several acres of agricultural farmland have been inundated across the country.
Heavy rains with varying flood effects have been reported across the country. As of Sunday, 15,264 households have been affected, with 15 casualties reported and at least 1,067 livestock deaths. 241 acres of agricultural farmland have been destroyed due to flash floods," the Red Cross said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.
The statement also noted that several people have sustained varying degrees of injuries due to the ongoing rains that started in mid-October.
The Kenya Meteorological Department issued a warning on Nov. 3 of above-average rainfall until Monday, but it also noted that the ongoing rains are expected to last until January 2024.
Heavy rains with various flood effects have been reported across the country," the Red Cross said, with most of the deaths and destruction being recorded in northern Kenya.
According to weather experts, the ongoing rains are a result of El Nino conditions and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which are currently present in the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean. El Nino is a climate pattern that occurs every two to seven years, while the IOD is a climate pattern linked to sea surface temperatures in the ocean.
The heavy rains, following a prolonged drought that left more than four million people food-insecure, are expected to peak in November.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
22.11.2023, 11:06 22.11.2023, 10:5966551Prime Minister of Kazakhstan orders to halve terms of clearance and passage of railroad cargoes 22.11.2023, 18:5663921Italian Bel Canto Eastern Style 22.11.2023, 16:3363476Kazakhstani families evacuated from Gaza provided with housing and medical assistance 23.11.2023, 17:0154106New mortgage program 9-20-25 to provide housing for more than 8,000 families per year 01.11.2023, 20:23173866Leaders of Kazakhstan and France participated in a business forum 03.11.2023, 20:41173826The 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Astana 03.11.2023, 17:45170646Turkic states need to unite more than ever - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 02.11.2023, 15:41170166Head of State awarded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the Order Dostyk of I degree 01.11.2023, 16:19163951Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron held a press briefing