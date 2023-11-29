CPC suspends oil lifting from Marine Terminal

Images | kp.ru

Tell a friend

Caspian Pipeline Consortium has suspended oil lifting from the CPC Marine Terminal for bad weather conditions, Kazinform News Agency reports.





In November 2023, storm restrictions on transshipment were repeatedly announced at the Novorossiysk seaport, which CPC strictly followed. Oil is lifted from CPC Marine Terminal via Single Point Moorings (SPM) 5 km away from the shoreline with strict compliance with the industrial and environmental safety requirements. The SPM design allows for loading during adverse weather conditions when traditional onshore oil lifting systems are forced to suspend their operation, the company informs on its website.





Currently in the area of Novorossiysk, there are extremely unfavorable weather conditions: wind up to 22-24 m/s (79.2-86.4 km/h), wave height 6-8 meters.





Novorossiysk seaport master announced a storm warning, according to which oil loading was stopped at CPC Marine Terminal and tankers were withdrawn to waiting areas. The Company's tank farms are virtually full. Therefore, crude oil is accepted from the Shippers at lower flowrates.





CPC adheres to an uncompromising position on the environmental protection and safety during the operation of the Consortium’s Marine Terminal equipment in the Black Sea and the prevention of oil spill emergencies. On the basis of this attitude and following the relevant regulations, oil lifting has currently been suspended and the will also be the case in the future when similar conditions occur, a statement from the company reads.