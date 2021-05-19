Death of Asel Aitpayeva: Kazakhstan will send investigation team to Georgia

Kazakhstan will send an investigation team to Georgia on the case of Asel Aitpayeva’s death, the spokesman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Nurdilda Oraz said.





In the near future, in accordance with an international agreement, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan will send an investigative-operational group to Georgia to study all the circumstances of the incident and exchange pre-trial investigation information with the Georgian side," Oraz said.





He recalled that Nur-Sultan PD launched a pre-trial investigation against citizen Meirbekov.





The suspect was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of Nur-Sultan. Investigative actions are being carried out, the pre-trial investigation continues," he said.





Kazakhstani Asel Aytpayeva died under unclear circumstances in Tbilisi on the night of May 5. The girl's body was found under the windows of a high-rise building. Before her death, she sent an audio recording to a close friend, in which the man threatens her with reprisals. The next day he was detained and charged under two articles of the Georgian Criminal Code: "rape" and "driving to suicide".













