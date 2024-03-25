23.03.2024, 18:28 1591
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack climbs to 133 - investigators
The death toll in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region has grown to 133, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday. Emergency services are continuing to dig through rubble from the building, which was partially destroyed in a massive fire sparked by the attackers, RT reports.
The tally had previously stood at 115 but is feared to grow further, given the scale of destruction inflicted on the concert hall. Over 150 people were wounded in the attack.
At least four suspects armed with assault rifles stormed the venue on Friday evening ahead of a rock concert. The attackers entered the concert hall, shooting civilians at point-blank range, and set it on fire.
The suspects fled the scene after the attack, but were eventually apprehended by Russian law enforcement near the country’s border in Bryansk Region. According to preliminary findings, the attackers were seeking to cross into Ukraine.
23.03.2024, 16:42 1461
4 killed in fatal road accident in Zhetysu region
Four people were killed in a fatal road accident on a highway in Zhetysu region, Kazinform News Agency cites local police.
The deadly car crash occurred on the 336km on the Almaty-Oskemen highway in Aksu district.
The Lada Priora driver reportedly crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into the Toyota Windom vehicle.
As a result of the crash the Lada Priora driver and two passengers as well as one Toyota passenger died at the scene. Five more people were rushed to the nearest hospital.
The road accident is under investigation.
06.03.2024, 14:02 15171
8 people die in head-on collision in Aktobe region
Eight people were killed in a head-on collision on the Aktobe-Astrakhan highway near Sagashili village, Mugalzhar district, Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the prosecutor’s office of Aktobe region, the head-on collision involving Lada Largus and Toyota Hilux vehicles occurred on 120 kilometers of the Aktobe-Astrakhan highway at 8:15am today.
A criminal investigation into the accident has been launched.
As a result of the accident eight passengers of the Lada Largus vehicle died on spot and a driver and two passengers of the Toyota Hilux car were taken to the central district hospital of Mugalzhar district.
04.03.2024, 12:42 17496
Quake felt in Almaty, shake alerts sound off
Today people in Almaty city felt an earthquake, shake alerts sounded off, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake was registered at 11:22 a.m., the emergency department of the city reports.
The quake was centered 31 km south of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.
The energy class is 13.2. The MPV 6.1 Magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. Tremors registered an intensity of 5 on the MSK 64 scale were felt in the city of Almaty and 2 in Zhetysu region causing people to flee their homes.
Hotlines were launched in the emergency departments of Almaty city, Almaty and Zhetysu regions.
Crisis management centre of the Kazakh Emergency Ministry hotline: 8 7172 70 41 14
Almaty city hotline: 27 82 0 83, 27 82 084
Zhetysu region hotline: 8 7282 22 02 18
Almaty region hotline: 8 7272 22 60 97
27.02.2024, 15:46 25456
Astana Int’l Airport resumes flights delayed due to fire
Flights at the Astana International Airport have been resumed after the break out of a fire this morning, the airport said in a statement, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the statement, the operation of the domestic and international flight terminals resumed at 10:48 at the airport.
The Astana-Shymkent flight took off at 12:23pm, Astana-Zhezkazgan at 12:26pm, Astana-Almaty at 12:46pm, Astana-Petropavlovsk at 1:38pm, Astana-Almaty at 1:36pm, and Astana-Dubai at 1:04pm, reads the statement.
During the emergency, the crisis management center was set up with the participation of the Civil Aviation Committee leadership and the personnel of the Kazakh Aviation Administration, Terminals Airport Astana Management LLP, and the airport.
Earlier it was reported 18 flights, including 14 domestic and four international ones, had been delayed at the airport due to the fire emergency. The airport started evacuation of people after fire reports.
24.02.2024, 12:33 28621
4 kids died in house fire in Karaganda region
Four little children died in a fire that broke out in a two-apartment house in Taldy village in Karaganda region on February 23, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Four kids born in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 killed in the fire were left at home alone, the emergency department of the region said in a statement.
Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
The local executive bodies and locals help and support the grieving family.
15.02.2024, 11:55 37751
Gas cylinder explosion kills woman in Temirtau
A two-story shop collapsed and caught fire after a gas cylinder explosion in Temirtay, Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.
The incident, which occurred on Vatutin Street, was reported at 08:06 am. 40 rescuers and 10 specialized vehicles are involved in debris clearing and search work.
At 08:44 am, a woman was pulled alive from rubble. Her condition is being specified. She said a man remained trapped under the rubble.
At 09:49 am, a body of a woman was retrieved. The ambulance brigade confirmed her death. She was a shop assistant.
The injured woman, who was a customer, was rushed to a hospital.
08.02.2024, 14:19 48821
Bodies of 4 victims of Almaty mud slide found
Rescuers retrieved bodies of all four victims of the mud slide which occurred in Almaty last night, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the municipal emergencies department.
According to official statement, the rescuers found the bodies of a man, born 1984, a woman, born 1984, and two boys, born 2007. The psychologists of the emergency ministry are working with the relatives and neighbors of the victims.
The mud slide occurred in Tau-Samal residential area of Medeu district on the night of February 8. According to preliminary information, two private houses with two adults and two children inside were damaged.
A special group was set up to investigate into the incident and liquidate the consequences of the mud slide.
08.02.2024, 11:32 49136
Rescuers find body of 17yo boy trapped in mud slide in Almaty
Rescuers found body of a 17-year-old boy reportedly killed as a result of mudslide in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As the local emergencies department informed, an operational headquarters was set up at the incident site.
182 people and 32 vehicles are involved in cleaning up the damaged houses from mud. Emergency care brigades are working on the scene.
Caused by waterlogged soil, the mud slide occurred in Tau-Samal residential area of Medeu district on the night of February 8. According to preliminary information, two houses with two adults and two children inside were damaged.
Search and rescue operation is ongoing.
