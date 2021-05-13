E Kazakhstan to declare state of emergency

East Kazakhstan region is expected to declare the state of emergency, official representative of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry Talgat Uali said.

Today the administration of East Kazakhstan region is set to declare the state of emergency in the town of Ridder as the large fire broke out there on May 10. He also added that the fire has been already suppressed in the town. Now firefighters are trying to quench the smoldering combustion in some parts of the woods in the territory of the forestry.

As a result of the fire two men, born in 1949 and 1980, from Leskhoz (near Ridder) rural settelment, were taken to the intensive care unit with thermal burns. Police also found there the body of a woman, born in 1948.

The fire was raging across 5 streets destroying 59 homes. 83 people, including 10 children, lived there.

The cause of the fire will be determined within 2-3 days.

The Head of State took the control over helping people who have lost their homes in the fire.





Details about possible culprit of fire in Ridder announced by police

Later details about the possible culprit of the fire in Ridder were announced at the Police Department of the East Kazakhstan region.

On May 10, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the destruction of someone else's property by careless handling of fire (part 2 of Article 204 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan). The sanction of this article provides for a penalty in the form of a fine of up to two thousand monthly calculation indices or imprisonment for up to two years.

The suspect in the commission of this criminal offense has been detained; he has no prior criminal record; he is a working 35-year-old resident of Ridder, whose careless handling of fire has led to such grave consequences," said Eldos Zakimov, deputy head of the PD of the East Kazakhstan region.

Currently, the police are studying the recordings from CCTV cameras and video recorders. The testimony of witnesses to the incident is being checked, and appropriate expert examinations have been appointed.

The investigation of the criminal case is under the control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Other information in accordance with article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code is not subject to disclosure.

The head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, instructed to provide housing for the residents of the East Kazakhstan region, who suffered from the fire.

Akim of the region Danial Akhmetov said that all-round support will be provided to the victims.





