Electricity meters exploded from lightning strike near Almaty

In the village of Guldala, Almaty region, lightning de-energized several houses, Ktk.kz reports.





Lightning struck a wooden pole of a power line, after which electricity meters that automatically transmit readings using the GSM / GPRS cellular network exploded in several houses. They have batteries in them, perhaps they were the ones that exploded, the chief electric engineer for Talgar district said.





5 consumers have complaints about the incident, transformers failed. The street was de-energized.





Work is underway to repair the damage.













