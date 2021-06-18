Energy Ministry comments on fire at gas processing plant in Zhanaozen

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan commented on a large fire at the KazMunayGaz gas processing plant in Zhanaozen.

At KazGPZ LLP, on June 16, at about 22.15, the structure of the air cooler of the compressor shop caught fire. At 22.52, the fire was localized and completely extinguished. There were no casualties. As a result of the fire, a part of the cooling tower structure failed, the main equipment (compressor) was not damaged. Emergency repair work has begun to restore the cooling tower. KazGPZ issued an order to investigate the incident; an operational headquarters was created to eliminate the consequences of the fire," the press service said.

The ministry assured that the amount of liquefied petroleum gas in the plant's warehouses of the finished products will meet the region's demand for approximately two days (about 1.2 thousand tons).

According to the information of the Mangystau region akimat, in the region at the storage bases there is a liquefied gas for another three days (about 1.5 thousand tons).

In addition, according to the ministry, it is possible to make alternative supplies of liquefied gas to the region from the Atyrau oil refinery if necessary.

The work of the plant will be fully restored in the near future. No failures in the provision of liquefied gas in the region are expected," the ministry added.

Every month, about 18 thousand tons of liquefied gas are allocated for the Mangystau region, including from KazGPZ - 14.5 thousand tons and from Atyrau refinery - 3.5 thousand tons. As of today, according to operational information, more than 8 thousand tons have been shipped from KazGPZ and 1.6 thousand tons from Atyrau refinery.





