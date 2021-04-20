Fighter aircraft crashes in Karaganda rgn

A fighter aircraft crashed in Karaganda region, the Kazakh Defense Ministry’s press service said on Friday.





On April 16 at 08:45 p.m. SU-30 SM fighter aircraft crashed during runway approach training exercises at the aviation training centre of Balkhash. The crew has ejected from the jet before the crash. The pilots are alive and are being monitored by doctors.





The special commission has left to the crash site to find out the cause of the accident.









