01.07.2023, 14:59 45761
FlyArystan plane forced to land in Kyzylorda
A plane belonging to FlyArystan flying from Atyrau to Almaty, made a forced landing in Kyzylorda for a passenger’s health problems, Kazinform reports.
The flight KC196 Atyrau-Almaty departing on July 1 at 07:00am had to make a forced landing in Kyzylorda, for a passenger’s health problems. He was handed over to a medical team in Kyzylorda. The plane has been refueled and is ready for departure to Almaty," the press service of FlyArystan reported.
10.07.2023, 16:14 16461
Cane fire at Ile Balkhash nature reserve contained
The cane fire in Ile Balkhash nature reserve has been suppressed, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.
The fire was localized on July 9 at 06:10 pm and extinguished on July 10 at 11:24 am.
No casualties were reported. 26 people and 13 units of equipment were deployed to tackle the fire.
10.07.2023, 12:26 16341
Engulfing 830 ha wildfire in Atyrau region almost out
80% of fire that erupted in reed thicket on the coast of the Caspian Sea has been extinguished, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov flew over the area engulfed by the fire in the Aqzhaiyq natural reserve. The fire that broke out in the reed thicket covered an area of 830 ha. 80% of the fire is out. The firefighting efforts are underway.
MI-8 helicopter of the Ministry of Emergencies released 204 tons of water over the areas engulfed in flames.
Residential areas near the natural reserve have no risk of being hit with the fire.
Almost 100 firefighters, 15 units of firefighting equipment and portable fire pumps were involved in the firefighting efforts.
09.07.2023, 13:29 16236
1 killed, 15 houses collapse amid heavy rains in Indian capital
At least one person died and nearly 30 others were injured after incessant rains hitting the Indian capital led to the collapse of up to 15 houses on Saturday, said a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) department, Xinhua reports.
The house collapses were reported in southern, central and northern parts of Delhi, leading to the casualties including the one death in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area.
According to a report by the All India Radio (AIR), different parts of Delhi on Saturday witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall. The Ridge Observatory in the city recorded 111.4 mm rainfall, it added.
The heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in parts of the city, with commuters facing hardships in reaching their destinations amid huge traffic jams. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a generally cloudy sky with heavy rains on Sunday as well.
07.07.2023, 16:09 27516
Blast at chemical manufacturer in Russia’s Samara Region kills six
Six people have been killed in an explosion at the Promsintez factory in Chapayevsk, Samara Region, emergency services told TASS on Friday, Kazinform reports.
A blast occurred at the Promsintez plant in Chapayevsk, killing six people, with another two being injured," an emergency official said.
The emergency happened as a technical pipeline was being dismantled. No fire ensued.
Promsintez specializes in the production of explosives and chemicals.
07.07.2023, 14:08 27616
Car-truck collision kills 4 in Aktobe region
Four people died as a result of a road accident in Aktobe region on July 6, Kazinform learned from Polisia.kz.
The tragedy occurred on the 1,235km of Samara-Shymkent highway, in the territory of Shalkar district.
34-year-old driver of Hyundai Sonata could not make his car and smashed into Iveco Magirus truck, which was driving on the oncoming lane.
The driver of Hyundai and his three passengers aged 20 and 23 died at the scene of the accident.
An investigation has been launched.
06.07.2023, 17:12 27411
At least 26 killed after bus plunges off cliff in southern Mexico
At least 26 people were killed and about 20 injured Wednesday after a bus coming from Mexico City plunged off a cliff on a highway in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, local authorities confirmed, Xinhua reports.
The accident occurred in the early morning in the municipality of Magdalena Penasco, when the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ravine more than 10 meters deep, said State Government Secretary Jose de Jesus Romero during a press conference.
The death toll has climbed to 29 while 19 were injured, according to the latest reports by local media.
Both local authorities and residents moved quickly to rescue the injured and recover the bodies, according to several videos and images posted on social media.
Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.
All support will be provided to the victims' families "to attend to their terrible loss," state governor Salomon Jara said on his Twitter account.
01.07.2023, 17:34 45216
Wall of sports complex collapses in Shubarkol village in Karaganda region
A wall of a sports complex partially collapsed in the working village of Shubarkol in Nurinsk district, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The incident took place on June 25. A wall of a sports complex undergoing repairs partially collapsed in the rotational village of Shubarkol komir JSC. There were no victims.
There were no victims among the employees of the enterprise or the contracting organization carrying out the reconstruction works. The cause of the collapse is being investigated," said the press service of Shubarkol komir JSC.
The sports complex built in 1989 have been undergoing reconstruction since April this year.
01.07.2023, 09:01 45351
2 killed, 5 injured in reactor explosion at pharma company in India's Andhra Pradesh
Tell a friend
At least two people were killed and five others injured Friday after a solvent reactor exploded at a pharmaceutical company in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials said, Xinhua reports.
The explosion took place at the Sahiti Pharma Company in the Achutapuram Pharma Special Economic Zone of Anakapalli district, about 39 km southwest of Visakhapatnam, the main city of Andhra Pradesh.
The explosion triggered a massive blaze inside the building, following which authorities rushed firefighters to the spot.
Thick columns of smoke and bright flame billowed from the pharma unit, witnesses said.
The fire in the premises of the pharma company has been brought under control," M M Ali, a senior official at Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, told Xinhua over the phone.
Reports said nearly three dozen people were present in the pharma company at the time of the explosion and a majority of them managed to escape unharmed.
Preliminary investigations suggest the explosion might have happened due to the boiling of solvents at high temperatures.
Accidental explosions are common at Indian factories as owners usually ignore safety standards.
