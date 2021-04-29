Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Turkey died in road accident

Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Turkey Khalil Uluer died in a road accident together with his wife Fatma. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly announced this on his Facebook.





He was not only a patriot of his country, but also a true friend of the Kazakh people, an admirer of the Turkic world, a successful businessman who proudly raised the Kazakh flag in Turkey. During the pandemic, he helped students and also participated in sending humanitarian aid from Turkey to Kazakhstan", Saparbekuly wrote.





In addition, Khalil Uluer constantly held meetings and negotiations to attract investments.













