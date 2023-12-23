Hurricane Otis kills 52 in Mexico

Tell a friend

Hurricane Otis has killed 52 and left 32 missing in Mexico, Governor of Guerrero state, Evelyn Salgado, said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.





The category 5 hurricane hit Mexico's southern Pacific coast on Oct. 25, inflicting severe damage to hotels and housing infrastructure of Acapulco and Coyuca de Benitez.





Salgado said during a press conference from Acapulco that the tourist reactivation of the well-known seaside resort is fundamental after almost two months.





President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at the press conference that he expects the "rebirth" of Acapulco and the full recovery of the population of the neighboring Coyuca de Benitez.