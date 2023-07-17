24.06.2023, 09:15 47366

Indonesia's Mt. Semeru erupts, people warned to stay away

Semeru volcano in the Indonesian province of East Java Island erupted early on Friday, prompting authorities to warn residents to stay away from the eruption area, Xinhua reports.

The mountain, 3,676 meters above sea level, remained in the third danger level, below the highest level of IV.

According to the Semeru Volcano Monitoring Post, the volcano on Friday exploded 12 times.

At 1:43 a.m., the volcano launched hot ashes as far as 3.5 km from the crater to the southeast," said Semeru Volcano Monitoring Post Officer Ghufron Alwi.


Authorities asked people to remain vigilant and avoid its southeastern sector of 13 km and a five km radius around the summit to avoid an eruption.

The eruption of Mount Semeru in December 2021 caused tens of thousands of people to flee home and claimed more than 50 lives.
 

10.07.2023, 16:14 19811

Cane fire at Ile Balkhash nature reserve contained

The cane fire in Ile Balkhash nature reserve has been suppressed, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

The fire was localized on July 9 at 06:10 pm and extinguished on July 10 at 11:24 am.

No casualties were reported. 26 people and 13 units of equipment were deployed to tackle the fire.
 

10.07.2023, 12:26 19691

Engulfing 830 ha wildfire in Atyrau region almost out

Images | MES RK
80% of fire that erupted in reed thicket on the coast of the Caspian Sea has been extinguished, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov flew over the area engulfed by the fire in the Aqzhaiyq natural reserve. The fire that broke out in the reed thicket covered an area of 830 ha. 80% of the fire is out. The firefighting efforts are underway.

MI-8 helicopter of the Ministry of Emergencies released 204 tons of water over the areas engulfed in flames.

Residential areas near the natural reserve have no risk of being hit with the fire.

Almost 100 firefighters, 15 units of firefighting equipment and portable fire pumps were involved in the firefighting efforts.
 

09.07.2023, 13:29 19616

1 killed, 15 houses collapse amid heavy rains in Indian capital

At least one person died and nearly 30 others were injured after incessant rains hitting the Indian capital led to the collapse of up to 15 houses on Saturday, said a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) department, Xinhua reports.

The house collapses were reported in southern, central and northern parts of Delhi, leading to the casualties including the one death in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area.

According to a report by the All India Radio (AIR), different parts of Delhi on Saturday witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall. The Ridge Observatory in the city recorded 111.4 mm rainfall, it added.

The heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in parts of the city, with commuters facing hardships in reaching their destinations amid huge traffic jams. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a generally cloudy sky with heavy rains on Sunday as well.
 

07.07.2023, 16:09 30866

Blast at chemical manufacturer in Russia’s Samara Region kills six

Six people have been killed in an explosion at the Promsintez factory in Chapayevsk, Samara Region, emergency services told TASS on Friday, Kazinform reports.

A blast occurred at the Promsintez plant in Chapayevsk, killing six people, with another two being injured," an emergency official said.


The emergency happened as a technical pipeline was being dismantled. No fire ensued.

Promsintez specializes in the production of explosives and chemicals.
 

07.07.2023, 14:08 30966

Car-truck collision kills 4 in Aktobe region

Images | Polisia.kz
Four people died as a result of a road accident in Aktobe region on July 6, Kazinform learned from Polisia.kz.

The tragedy occurred on the 1,235km of Samara-Shymkent highway, in the territory of Shalkar district.

34-year-old driver of Hyundai Sonata could not make his car and smashed into Iveco Magirus truck, which was driving on the oncoming lane.

The driver of Hyundai and his three passengers aged 20 and 23 died at the scene of the accident.

An investigation has been launched.
 

06.07.2023, 17:12 30761

At least 26 killed after bus plunges off cliff in southern Mexico

At least 26 people were killed and about 20 injured Wednesday after a bus coming from Mexico City plunged off a cliff on a highway in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, local authorities confirmed, Xinhua reports.

The accident occurred in the early morning in the municipality of Magdalena Penasco, when the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ravine more than 10 meters deep, said State Government Secretary Jose de Jesus Romero during a press conference.

The death toll has climbed to 29 while 19 were injured, according to the latest reports by local media.

Both local authorities and residents moved quickly to rescue the injured and recover the bodies, according to several videos and images posted on social media.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.

All support will be provided to the victims' families "to attend to their terrible loss," state governor Salomon Jara said on his Twitter account.
 

01.07.2023, 17:34 48566

Wall of sports complex collapses in Shubarkol village in Karaganda region  

A wall of a sports complex partially collapsed in the working village of Shubarkol in Nurinsk district, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The incident took place on June 25. A wall of a sports complex undergoing repairs partially collapsed in the rotational village of Shubarkol komir JSC. There were no victims.


There were no victims among the employees of the enterprise or the contracting organization carrying out the reconstruction works. The cause of the collapse is being investigated," said the press service of Shubarkol komir JSC.


The sports complex built in 1989 have been undergoing reconstruction since April this year.
 

01.07.2023, 14:59 49111

FlyArystan plane forced to land in Kyzylorda

Images | Depositphotos
A plane belonging to FlyArystan flying from Atyrau to Almaty, made a forced landing in Kyzylorda for a passenger’s health problems, Kazinform reports.

The flight KC196 Atyrau-Almaty departing on July 1 at 07:00am had to make a forced landing in Kyzylorda, for a passenger’s health problems. He was handed over to a medical team in Kyzylorda. The plane has been refueled and is ready for departure to Almaty," the press service of FlyArystan reported.

 

