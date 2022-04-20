January riots: $20 to $100 per person paid for participating in pogroms

Images | otyrar.kz

In social networks, footage of the cordon of Shymkent airport is being disseminated.





As it became known, the airport received a message that the Shymkent International Airport was mined, Kazpravda.kz reports





According to the press service of the Transport Police Department, an inspection is underway.





“This fact is registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigation of the Linear Police Department at the airport of Shymkent under Article 273 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Deliberately false reporting of an act of terrorism”. Checking in progress. Other information in the interests of the investigation in accordance with Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan is not subject to disclosure,” the press service said.





A deliberately false report of an act of terrorism faces up to 5 years in prison or a fine, the department added.





The object was checked, people can enter the building. The airport is operating normally.