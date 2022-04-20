January riots: $20 to $100 per person paid for participating in pogroms

Images | СЦК
The investigation is actively underway to identify and bring to justice the organizers and participants of the January events. Thus, in the Almaty region, two citizens were identified who financed the rioters in Taldykorgan, and also contributed to causing damage to the property of citizens and seizing state facilities. From 20 to 100 US dollars per person were paid for participation in pogroms," Kilymzhanov said.
According to him, these facts were established during the investigation and are confirmed by interrogations of persons suspected of participating in the riots.
