13.08.2025, 18:30 3921
Kazakh Military Attaché Office worker arrested in Poland
Images
The Kazakh Defense Ministry’s International Relations Center confirmed the arrest of an employee of the Office of Military Attache of Kazakhstan in Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Currently, work is underway with the foreign side to resolve this situation. The measures needed are in place to protect the rights and legitimate interests of the national of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the International Relations Center of the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.
29.07.2025, 09:45 57146
Additional rescue teams and militaries deployed to search for missing helicopter in Almaty region
Images
A visual inspection of the water surface and shoreline was carried out today at the Sorbulak water reservoir in Almaty region, where the missing EC-145 helicopter is believed to have crashed, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Defense.
According to the ministry, the southern part of the coast was additionally surveyed both by the ground and water teams. The water area was conditionally divided into sectors. Thirteen vessels were deployed on the water, and specialized technical eqipment for seabed inspection was used.
Additional rescue personnel and equipment have been dispatched to the search area from other regions. These include a search unit from Konayev as well as personnel and equipment from Aktau who arrived by A-400 military aircraft. According to the ministry, the equipment includes diving gear, echo sounders, a motorboat and a boat designed to survey hard-to-reach areas of the water body.
Five additional military units have been called in to assist with the operation which is continuing around the clock," the ministry says.
Fragments of the helicopter have been found during the search operation. They are currently being identified.
The operation is being conducted in difficult hydrographic conditions.
Earlier, it was reported that an EC-145 helicopter of the Kazakh Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan disappeared from radar on Friday, July 25, during a scheduled flight in the Almaty region.
25.07.2025, 20:01 79486
10 killed in two days in road accidents on Kazakhstan's highways
Images
Ten people including one road service worker died in two road accidents in Kazakhstan on July 24 and 25, Kazinform News Agency reports citing KazAvtoZhol national company.
The first accident occurred on July 24 at 09:40 am on the 451st kilometer of Astana-Karaganda-Almaty highway in Moiynkum district of Zhambyl region, when a Toyota Alphard car smashed into a backhoe loader.
According to preliminary data, the driver of the car, failing to observe the speed limit and safe distance, collided with the heavy equipment vehicle which was moving in the same direction. Four people were killed and two more were injured as a result of the tragedy.
The second accident took place on July 25, at 10:15 am on the 81st kilometer of Almaty-Bishkek highway in Almaty region, killing six people.
According to KazAvtoZhol, there nine workers and five specialized vehicles were working on this road section when the accident occurred.
As per preliminary data, a driver of Toyota Alphard collided with a tractor.
As a result of the accident, five passengers of Toyota Alphard and a road service worker died at the scene. The driver and another his passenger were rushed to a hospital with various injuries," Almaty region’s police department says.
A criminal investigation is underway.
25.07.2025, 17:52 79676
Military helicopter disappears from radar in Almaty region, search underway
Images
An EC-145 helicopter of the Air Defense Force of the Kazakhstan Armed Forces disappeared from radar during a scheduled flight in Almaty region on Friday, July 25, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Defense.
According to preliminary data, the helicopter took off from Lugovoye with three crew members on board and disappeared from radar near Otar.
Search and rescue operation involving units of the Ministry of Emergencies, the Centre for Disaster Medicine, the Republican Operational Rescue Team, aviation service of the Ministry of Emergencies and two Kazaviaspas helicopters is underway. More than 100 people and some 15 pieces of equipment, including aircraft and drones, have been deployed.
In line with a directive of the Minister of Defense, a special commission was set up to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
24.07.2025, 16:00 84341
No survivors found after search of An-24 crash site in Russia's Far East
The An-24 aircraft that crashed in Russia’s Amur Region caught fire during its descent, and no survivors were spotted during an aerial inspection of the site, the regional civil defense and fire safety center told TASS.
According to the director of Tynda Airport, the plane caught fire upon impact, and a Mi-8 helicopter crew flying over the area reported no signs of survivors," the statement says.
As reported earlier, a small plane crashed onto a busy roadway and immediately caught fire in Azzano Mella commune of Italy’s Brescia province.
23.07.2025, 22:01 86756
Kazakhstan records over 15,000 road accidents in H1 2025
Images
In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan recorded 54% increase in the number of road accidents against the same period in 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Government for Citizens.
According to official data, 15,698 road accidents were registered countrywide in the reporting period, which is 54% more compared to H1 2024.
Getting behind the wheel of a car, put your phone aside, obey traffic rules and maintain constant focus on the road. Each of us can be the cause of a tragedy - or the one who can prevent it," the agency said.
23.07.2025, 16:40 87366
M4 quake hits East Kazakhstan, Abai regions
Images
The National Seismological Research Center of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan has recorded an earthquake in the territory of the East Kazakhstan and Abai regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The quake occurred at 03:37 pm Astana time, with an epicenter located at the border of Abai and East Kazakhstan regions, 80 kilometers away from Ust Kamenogorsk, near Sibin Lakes.
The magnitude of tremors in the epicenter reached 5.1.
The earthquake intensity reached 4 in Abai region’s Kokpekti, Kalbatau villages, and East Kazakhstan region’s Samarskoye, Kassym Kaissenov villages and Ust Kamenogorsk city, 3 points in East Kazakhstan's Glubokoye, Kurshim, Altay, Ulken-Naryn villages, Shemonaikha town and Abai region’s Aksuat village, and 2 points in Semey, Ayagoz, Urdzhar (Abai region) settlements and in Zaissan town (East Kazakhstan region)
According to the Ministry of Emergencies, no injuries or damages were reported.
18.07.2025, 14:47 105586
3 rescuers suffer injuries following fire at market building in Astana
Officials said when crews arrived, the fire had engulfed all three floors of the Big Shankhai market building, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The temperature of exterior walls, based on thermal imaging, exceeded 800 degrees, said Kanat Altynbekov, deputy head of Astana’s Emergency Situations Department.
He went on to add that as a result of a collapse of structures, three rescuers were injured. One of them was rushed to hospital with a brain contusion and concussion.
08.07.2025, 15:20 138196
Earthquake jolts Zhambyl region in Kazakhstan
An earthquake struck Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday afternoon, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan's National Data Center (KNDC) registered an earthquake at 2.30 pm Astana time on July 8, 2025, in Zhambyl region.
It was said that the earthquake originated 334 km southwest of Almaty city, Kazakhstan.
There have been no reports of injuries and damage.
As reported earlier, dozens more evacuate from southwestern Japan islands amid quakes.
