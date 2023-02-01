Kazakhstan offers condolences to Pakistan over mosque blast

129 out of 149 residential buildings and 10 of 15 social facilities in Ekibastuz town have already restored heat supply.

Tell a friend

129 out of 149 residential buildings and 10 of 15 social facilities in Ekibastuz town have already restored heat supply, Kazinform has learned from the municipal administration.

Four more boilers have been additionally switched on. Heat supply is being restored in 5 social facilities and 17 residential buildings. State emergency was declared in the town last night," municipal akimat says.

Six boilers are operating now at the Ekibastuz Thermal Power Plant. Four boilers are in reserve for maintaining temperature regime.

Educational organizations have been switched to online learning. Kindergartens are not working.

123 people have been evacuated to the city of Pavlodar.

Temperatures in healthcare facilities stand at +20+25°C which complies with sanitary requirements. 269 patients including 92 children are getting treatment at the Municipal Hospital of Ekibastuz, and 37 patients including 19 children stay in the perinatal center.

Emergency care centers are working in a routine mode.

138 workers and 35 units of special vehicles are involved in heat restoration operation. 14 out of 15 damages have been eliminated so far.

20 residential building are expected to be fully provided with heating in the first half of the day.

Almaty and Astana cities began gathering humanitarian aid for residents of Ekibastuz suffering from cold. "We cannot stay on the sidelines and begin gathering humanitarian aid for Ekibastuz, where people need winter clothes, heaters, blankets, sleeping bags, etc. You may bring these things to the departments of KasPost in Astana and Almaty. Our company will deliver the aid to Ekibastuz fully at its own expense," Assel Zhanassova, CEO of KazPost, informed via her Facebook account.