Kazakhstani woman, her daughter die in road accident in Turkiye

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

A Kazakhstani woman and her daughter were killed in a road accident in Alanya, Turkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.





«Famous journalist, founder of the children’s rehabilitation center Zeiin Atyrau Arailym Bagytzhan got in a road accident in Alanya. She passed away. Her daughter was also killed on the spot. Her spouse is in hospital in serious condition,» Zhasulan Bissembiyev, deputy governor of Atyrau region, wrote on his Facebook.





Presently, talks are held with the Kazakh embassy in Turkiye. Necessary medical assistance to the spouse of the deceased woman is being provided. Work is carried out to transport the bodies of the Kazakhstanis from abroad.





Condolences to the family members and close ones were offered by the deputy governor.