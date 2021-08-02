Kazakhstanis help eliminate fire consequences in Turkey

IMAGES | Kazpravda.kz

Kazakhstani Yerzhan Kuspaev is in Antalya, where forests are on fire, and the fire has approached the resort areas. The compatriot working as a doctor, as well as students and teachers of the Astana Medical University, who are in Antalya within the framework of the International Summer School, volunteered to help eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

For more than a day in the area of the resort towns of Turkey, especially in the suburbs of Antalya, forest fires have been raging, there are human casualties. It so happened that these days we are in Antalya. All students and teachers of Astana Medical University, who are in Antalya within the framework of the International Summer School, assisted the work of the Center for the provision of humanitarian aid: unloading the cars of ordinary residents who were constantly bringing food and drinks for the victims. Every hour KamAZ went from the place of gathering with humanitarian aid. We are glad that we were able to take part in the help," Yerzhan Kuspayev wrote on Facebook.

Earlier it was reported that a huge forest fire broke out in the Manavgat region of Antalya, Turkey. The authorities decided to evacuate the residents of three blocks. According to the latest data, 53 people were injured.

The Turkish authorities mobilized all available forces to eliminate forest fires that swept a number of the country’s regions.













