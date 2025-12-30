29.12.2025, 10:15 8101
Large fire erupts at market in Atyrau
Images | Depositphotos
A fire broke out at one of the markets along Beybarys Avenue in Atyrau, where clothing retail stalls caught fire, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
Upon arrival, the first fire crews found that container-type retail boutiques were ablaze, with the fire threatening to spread to neighboring stalls.
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of firefighters, the blaze was prevented from spreading to adjacent boutiques and was extinguished in the shortest possible time, covering an area of 500 square meters," the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
28.12.2025, 12:10 15101
Bodies of two more missing tourists found in Almaty Mountains
Images | gov.kz
Search and rescue operations in the Medeu district of Almaty have concluded, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan.
Rescuers found the bodies of two people near Lokomotiv Peak at an altitude of about 3,700 meters. Earlier, another member of the same group had been found dead. In total, three people died in the incident.
An operational headquarters was set up near the Mynzhylky dam after the initial report. The search involved units of the Almaty Emergencies Department, the Republican Rescue Service, police, the Mountaineering Federation, and volunteers. A helicopter was also deployed for search efforts.
Around 80 personnel, 12 vehicles, 4 canine teams, and 4 drones took part in the rescue efforts.
27.12.2025, 20:20 24136
Two drivers killed in road accident in Pavlodar region
Images | Depositphotos
Police have launched a pre-trial investigation following a fatal traffic accident in Pavlodar region killing both drivers, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A passenger was injured and rushed to the hospital.
According to police, the accident occurred on December 27 near the village of Bobrovka on the Pavlodar–Omsk highway. The driver of a Toyota Vitz lost control on icy roads and veered into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a Hyundai Accent.
A criminal case has been opened regarding the traffic accident, in which both drivers died and one passenger was hospitalized. The vehicles have been impounded. The circumstances and causes of the incident will be established during the investigation.
26.12.2025, 13:14 30261
Lufthansa plane makes emergency landing in Almaty after passenger dies on board
Images | Depositphotos
A Lufthansa plane has made an emergency landing at Almaty International Airport after a passenger died on board during the Munich-Beijing flight, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the press service of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, the incident occurred on Friday morning.
On December 26, 2026, a passenger on Lufthansa flight LH 0722, en route from Munich to Beijing, suddenly felt unwell and lost consciousness. The crew decided to make an emergency landing at Almaty International Airport. The airport’s medical service and an ambulance team were promptly dispatched to the plane," the Aviation Administration stated.
Upon arrival, it was determined that the passenger had died during the flight.
The plane was refueled in Almaty and departed for its destination at 07:56 am," the agency added.
23.12.2025, 12:30 52191
M5.3 quake felt in Caspian Sea
The National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan registered a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in the Caspian Sea on Tuesday at 9:32 a.m. Astana time, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The quake epicenter was located at a latitude of 41.27 degrees north and a longitude of 53.04 degrees east.
The energy class was 13.1.
22.12.2025, 10:25 59956
M2 quake felt in Almaty
Tonight, a magnitude 2 quake was felt in the city of Almaty, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The 5.0 magnitude with the energy class of K 11.5. occurred at 02:16 am. Astana time in China. According to seismologists, the quake was felt in Almaty.
18.12.2025, 10:30 92031
Almaty-Bangkok flight makes emergency landing in Delhi
Images | Depositphotos
On December 18, Air Astana's flight KC931 en route from Almaty to Bangkok made a landing at the Delhi Airport due to a technical reason, Qazinform News Agency cites the airline’s press service.
The aircraft, carrying 138 passengers, departed Almaty at 01:00 am. and landed safely in Delhi at 05:51 am. local time.
All passengers have been provided with meals, temporary visas have been issued, and the airline is arranging hotel accommodation. Meanwhile, a reserve aircraft is being prepared to continue the flight to Bangkok.
13.12.2025, 12:01 130266
Two people dead after explosion at roadside cafe in Karaganda region
A tragic incident in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region has claimed two lives and left 11 people hospitalized, as emergency services continue working at the scene, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The preliminary data indicated the incident was caused by serious violations in the operation of gas equipment.
The fire that burned an area of 300 square meters has been fully put out. Investigators suggest that a household gas cylinder exploded inside the single-story building, leading to the floor collapse. Debris removal operations are currently underway.
Updated reports confirm that two people were killed in the explosion. 11 injured people were admitted to a district hospital for medical care.
The preliminary cause of the explosion has been identified as violations of safety requirements for the use of gas supply systems, including household gas cylinders. Rescue teams are inspecting damaged structures and taking measures to prevent a re-ignition.
11.12.2025, 20:31 140436
Four railway workers killed by train in Kazakhstan
Four members of a track maintenance crew were killed by a freight train at a railway station in central Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Xinhua reported, citing Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.
The incident occurred when scheduled rail replacement work was underway on the Mointy-Shyganak railway section, according to KTZ's press service.
The locomotive driver applied emergency braking after spotting track workers on the railway, according to the press service.
A special commission has been dispatched to the site to determine the cause of the incident, and support will be provided to the families of the victims, it added.
