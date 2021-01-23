Lion cub found in Shymkent handed over to the zoo

The law enforcement officers checked all possible locations of the lion cub, and interviewed residents. Local inhabitants took an active part in the search, who provided every assistance to the police. On January 21, 2021, thanks to joint efforts, employees of the investigation department of the police department of the al-Farabi district found the lion cub and safely handed it over to the zoo staff, " reads the report.
A video with a lion cub in a hotel appeared on the social network on January 19. On January 20,the police began a pre-trial investigation under Article 339 (illegal handling of rare and endangered species) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Source: KazTAG
