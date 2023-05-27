This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Man, 31, killed by lightning strike in N Kazakhstan rgn
Kazakh national injured in shooting in Istanbul - MFA
After a medical examination, he is awaiting a bullet removal surgery. His condition is stable. His wife is with him there in Istanbul. According to preliminary data, he became an accidental victim of a shootout between local citizens. He was walking home and when he was entering the entrance hall, one of the bullets hit him. Police are investigating the details of the incident," Aibek Smadyarov said.
More than 36,100 dead from last week's powerful quakes in southern Türkiye
The number of people killed in the earthquakes that took place in the Kahramanmaras province on February 6 currently stands at 36,187. As many as 108,068 people suffered injuries. Over 4,300 aftershocks have been recorded in the region since the first quake," the statement reads.
