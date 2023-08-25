23.08.2023, 18:08 5376
Mass drowning in Turkestan rgn: Body of last victim found
The body of the girl drowned in the Syrdarya River, Turkestan region, has been found, Kazinform cites the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan.
The body of the girl drowned in the Syrdarya River on August 21 was found at 2:56pm today. In total, 11 people drowned, including eight underage children, that day," said the Ministry.
The Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan urges to take responsibility for your own safety and the safety of children, avoiding undesignated swimming areas.
Notably, 11 people drowned while swimming in an undesignated area in the Syrdarya River at 5:40pm today in Otyrar district, Turkestan region.
23.08.2023
Rescuers recover body of 10th victim of mass drowning in Turkistan region
Rescuers found body of the 10th victim of mass drowning, which occurred in the Syrdarya river in Turkistan region on Monday, Kazinform reports.
The body of the minor was retrieved from water at 10:40 am.
The search for the last victim is ongoing.
150 crews are involved search and rescue works.
The tragedy occurred on Monday, August 21, at 05:40 pm in Otyrar district of Turkistan region, three kilometers away from Koksarai village, in the Syrdarya river, when 11 people drowned at one and the same time.
As per preliminary version, four families of 20 people were resting on the wild beach after a party. All of them are relatives.
«They all knew that it was an undesignated swim area. None of them took swimsuits. A little girl sitting on the shore fell into the water. Her parents jumped into the river to save her. We suppose they were unable to get out because of a strong current. Neighbors and relatives helped other family members,» local administration says.
23.08.2023
16 people killed in Mexico bus crash
At least 16 people were killed and 36 injured in a bus crash in the central Mexican state of Puebla on Tuesday, local authorities said.
The Interior Department in Puebla said on social media that the crash occurred early Tuesday at kilometer 91 of the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway, Xinhua reports.
The injured were taken to the Tehuacan General Hospital and other medical centers.
The Interior Department of Puebla said it "remains in constant communication with the Federal Roads and Bridges, as well as ministerial and state authorities in order to support the victims of this regrettable event."
18.08.2023
Body of third miner found in burning coal mine in Karaganda region
Rescuers have found a body of another miner killed in the burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine which belongs to JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau., Kazinform reports.
As the company informs, the body is being identified.
The staff of the company express their deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the dead worker.
The company provides all-round support to the families of the fire victims.
18.08.2023
Body of miner killed in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine identified
The body of the miner killed in Karaganda region’s Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire on Thursday, August 17, has been identified, Kazinform reports.
This is Vitaly Slyunkov, born 1965. He has been working for ArcelorMittal Temirtau for 39 years. We express our deepest condolences to his family," a statement from the company reads.
As reported, 227 miners were working in the coal mine when a fire occurred on its conveyer band at a depth of 170 meters at 10:05 am. 222 people were evacuated promptly through a boundary shaft.
One miner died, his body was lifted to the surface. Rescue crews are searching for another four workers. Eight miners were hospitalized. Two of them are in intensive care units.
Local administration initially reported about death of two miners, but later said that only one body had been found and four miners were still missing.
12 rescue crews are working at the scene of the accident. The fire has not been isolated yet, according to Executive Director of the company Viktor Gafiulov.
16.08.2023
Tourist plane carrying 3 crashes in W. France
A tourist plane with three people on board crashed Tuesday in France's western department of Loire-Atlantique, local media reported.
According to France Bleu, the plane reportedly disappeared around Tuesday noon between Nantes and La Baule, Department of Loire-Atlantique, Xinhua reports.
Firefighters have found debris from the plane 3 to 4 meters deep in the sea. But rescue operation was suspended Tuesday evening due to unfavorable weather conditions, local authorities said.
So far, there's no official announcement about the retrieval of victims.
The Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) in France has already announced to open an investigation to the accident.
16.08.2023
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires rises to 99
The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii reached 99, authorities said Monday, Xinhua reports.
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said at a press conference that "there are 99 so far," and about 25 percent of the affected area has been searched.
The scale of destruction is incredible," said Hawaii Governor Josh Green.
More than 2,200 structures have been destroyed by the blaze, with roughly 86 percent of them being residential buildings, according to the governor.
In an interview on Monday, the governor warned that 10 to 20 more wildfire victims could be found daily as search crews continued combing through scorched ruins on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
The wildfire is now the deadliest in more than a century in modern U.S. history, surpassing the Camp Fire that erupted on Nov. 8, 2018, in California and killed at least 85 people.
The Lahaina fire, which has burned 2,170 acres (around 8.78 square kilometers), was 85 percent contained as of Monday, Maui County officials said in a Monday update.
14.08.2023
Family killed in road accident in Akmola rgn
A family killed in a road accident occurred on Kokshetau-Ruzayevka road in Akmola region on August 14, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.
According to the preliminary information, a head-on crash involving a Lexus LS 430 vehicle and DAF fuel truck occurred on Kokshetau-Ruzayevka road in Akmola region.
As a result of the accident, the Lexus car caught fire. A 42-year-old driver of the car, and his wife, and child died on the spot. A driver of the fuel truck was taken to hospital with different injuries.
Investigation into the accident has been launched.
14.08.2023
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires hits 93
The death toll from the Maui wildfires in U.S. state of Hawaii reached 93 on Saturday, according to the Maui County's website.
The death toll was 89 earlier in the day. Officials believe the current fire could end up being the deadliest disaster in the country's history, Xinhua reports.
Fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, wildfires on Maui are raging through dry brush that covers the island and firefighting efforts may be hampered by limited staff and equipment.
At a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned that the death toll would continue to increase as more victims were discovered.
