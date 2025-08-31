Minor oil spill reported at CPC marine terminal

Images | KazAvtoZhol

Ten people including one road service worker died in two road accidents in Kazakhstan on July 24 and 25, Kazinform News Agency reports citing KazAvtoZhol national company.





The first accident occurred on July 24 at 09:40 am on the 451st kilometer of Astana-Karaganda-Almaty highway in Moiynkum district of Zhambyl region, when a Toyota Alphard car smashed into a backhoe loader.





According to preliminary data, the driver of the car, failing to observe the speed limit and safe distance, collided with the heavy equipment vehicle which was moving in the same direction. Four people were killed and two more were injured as a result of the tragedy.





The second accident took place on July 25, at 10:15 am on the 81st kilometer of Almaty-Bishkek highway in Almaty region, killing six people.





According to KazAvtoZhol, there nine workers and five specialized vehicles were working on this road section when the accident occurred.





As per preliminary data, a driver of Toyota Alphard collided with a tractor.





As a result of the accident, five passengers of Toyota Alphard and a road service worker died at the scene. The driver and another his passenger were rushed to a hospital with various injuries," Almaty region’s police department says.





A criminal investigation is underway.