No Kazakh casualties in Doha attacks - MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, has provided an update on Kazakh citizens in Qatar, speaking on the sidelines of the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He confirmed that no Kazakh citizens were among the victims of the recent strike on Doha.
Of course, we have citizens in Qatar, but thankfully, none of Kazakhstan's citizens were among the victims. No one has contacted us," Alibek Bakayev stated.
He also stated the current number of Kazakh citizens residing in the country.
We currently have about 1,500 people in Qatar. Of these, 516 are registered with our Consulate, and we are in constant contact with them," the Kazakh MFA representative added.
Minor oil spill reported at CPC marine terminal
A minor oil spill occurred at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal during loading operations onto a tanker via its SPM-2 facility, the company said on Friday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The company reported in a statement that a small amount of oil leaked onto the sea surface, though the exact volume is yet to be determined.
There were no casualties or injuries, and there is no risk of fire. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation, reads the statement.
The company promptly activated its oil spill response plan.
All available resources were deployed to the affected area, and oil recovery operations are underway. Continuous environmental monitoring is being carried out, with samples taken regularly," said the company.
It added that the SPM CPC-2 has been taken out of operation for an indefinite period.
M5.1 quake strikes E Kazakhstan region
According to the network of seismic stations of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck the Kurshim district of East Kazakhstan region on Thursday at 07:54 a.m. Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The epicenter located 799 kilometers northeast of Almaty, at a depth of 25 kilometers.
According to seismologists, the quake classified as moderate. However, it was not felt on the surface - residents of the region did not notice any tremors.
The regional Department of Emergency Situations confirmed there was no threat to the population or infrastructure.
There have been no reports of damage or casualties. The situation remains stable, with the tremors classified as technical and imperceptible to residents. Monitoring continues," the department’s press service reported.
Two killed as light plane crashes in Akmola region
The tragedy occured near Tonkeris village, Tselinograd district of Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Transport, the Aerostar R40F UP-LA229 light plane crashed on August 17 during a general aviation flight. The aircraft did not catch a fire.
As per the Rules for the Investigation of Aviation Accidents, a commission has been set up. Employees of the Department for the Investigation of Accidents of the Ministry of Transport have left for the crash site," the press service of the Ministry said.
The first brigade arrived at 05:15 pm, and the second one came at 05:17 pm. Two people - a man and a woman - were declared dead at the scene. They died before the ambulance arrived due to injuries incompatible with life," the regional healthcare department says.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched by the Transport Police Department.
Kazakh Military Attaché Office worker arrested in Poland
The Kazakh Defense Ministry’s International Relations Center confirmed the arrest of an employee of the Office of Military Attache of Kazakhstan in Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Currently, work is underway with the foreign side to resolve this situation. The measures needed are in place to protect the rights and legitimate interests of the national of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the International Relations Center of the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Additional rescue teams and militaries deployed to search for missing helicopter in Almaty region
A visual inspection of the water surface and shoreline was carried out today at the Sorbulak water reservoir in Almaty region, where the missing EC-145 helicopter is believed to have crashed, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Defense.
According to the ministry, the southern part of the coast was additionally surveyed both by the ground and water teams. The water area was conditionally divided into sectors. Thirteen vessels were deployed on the water, and specialized technical eqipment for seabed inspection was used.
Additional rescue personnel and equipment have been dispatched to the search area from other regions. These include a search unit from Konayev as well as personnel and equipment from Aktau who arrived by A-400 military aircraft. According to the ministry, the equipment includes diving gear, echo sounders, a motorboat and a boat designed to survey hard-to-reach areas of the water body.
Five additional military units have been called in to assist with the operation which is continuing around the clock," the ministry says.
Fragments of the helicopter have been found during the search operation. They are currently being identified.
The operation is being conducted in difficult hydrographic conditions.
Earlier, it was reported that an EC-145 helicopter of the Kazakh Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan disappeared from radar on Friday, July 25, during a scheduled flight in the Almaty region.
10 killed in two days in road accidents on Kazakhstan's highways
Ten people including one road service worker died in two road accidents in Kazakhstan on July 24 and 25, Kazinform News Agency reports citing KazAvtoZhol national company.
The first accident occurred on July 24 at 09:40 am on the 451st kilometer of Astana-Karaganda-Almaty highway in Moiynkum district of Zhambyl region, when a Toyota Alphard car smashed into a backhoe loader.
According to preliminary data, the driver of the car, failing to observe the speed limit and safe distance, collided with the heavy equipment vehicle which was moving in the same direction. Four people were killed and two more were injured as a result of the tragedy.
The second accident took place on July 25, at 10:15 am on the 81st kilometer of Almaty-Bishkek highway in Almaty region, killing six people.
According to KazAvtoZhol, there nine workers and five specialized vehicles were working on this road section when the accident occurred.
As per preliminary data, a driver of Toyota Alphard collided with a tractor.
As a result of the accident, five passengers of Toyota Alphard and a road service worker died at the scene. The driver and another his passenger were rushed to a hospital with various injuries," Almaty region’s police department says.
A criminal investigation is underway.
Military helicopter disappears from radar in Almaty region, search underway
An EC-145 helicopter of the Air Defense Force of the Kazakhstan Armed Forces disappeared from radar during a scheduled flight in Almaty region on Friday, July 25, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Defense.
According to preliminary data, the helicopter took off from Lugovoye with three crew members on board and disappeared from radar near Otar.
Search and rescue operation involving units of the Ministry of Emergencies, the Centre for Disaster Medicine, the Republican Operational Rescue Team, aviation service of the Ministry of Emergencies and two Kazaviaspas helicopters is underway. More than 100 people and some 15 pieces of equipment, including aircraft and drones, have been deployed.
In line with a directive of the Minister of Defense, a special commission was set up to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
No survivors found after search of An-24 crash site in Russia's Far East
The An-24 aircraft that crashed in Russia’s Amur Region caught fire during its descent, and no survivors were spotted during an aerial inspection of the site, the regional civil defense and fire safety center told TASS.
According to the director of Tynda Airport, the plane caught fire upon impact, and a Mi-8 helicopter crew flying over the area reported no signs of survivors," the statement says.
As reported earlier, a small plane crashed onto a busy roadway and immediately caught fire in Azzano Mella commune of Italy’s Brescia province.
