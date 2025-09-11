No Kazakh casualties in Doha attacks - MFA

Images | CPC

A minor oil spill occurred at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal during loading operations onto a tanker via its SPM-2 facility, the company said on Friday, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The company reported in a statement that a small amount of oil leaked onto the sea surface, though the exact volume is yet to be determined.





There were no casualties or injuries, and there is no risk of fire. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation, reads the statement.





The company promptly activated its oil spill response plan.





All available resources were deployed to the affected area, and oil recovery operations are underway. Continuous environmental monitoring is being carried out, with samples taken regularly," said the company.





It added that the SPM CPC-2 has been taken out of operation for an indefinite period.