Number of dead seals along Caspian coast rises to 850
Depositphotos
Another 115 carcasses of dead seals have been gathered on the Caspian Sea coast and delivered from the Aktau recreation area to the Kuryk Port, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Thus, the number of dead seals has already reached 850.
According to Andrey Rutskoy, acting chief of Mangistau region’s fishery inspection department, a working group consisting of inspectors, ecologists, local officials and representatives of public associations, is examining the beach. "Rocky beaches are hard to reach. The working group will go there on foot," he said.
He added that collecting samples from the last seals found is impossible, as the carcasses decomposed at the 3rd and 4th stages. The results of the samples taken at the end of October are not ready yet.
Recall that from October 24 to 28, 289 carcasses of dead seals were discovered by the employees of the Zhaiyk-Caspian Interregional Basin Fisheries Inspectorate together with the representatives of the Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology. Over half of the dead female seals were pregnant, Assel Baimukanova, an operator at the Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology, said.
In 2020, the Caspian seal was included in Kazakhstan’s Red Book of Endangered Species.
08.10.2024, 18:24 27461
Wildfires in Pavlodar region extinguished, localized in Karaganda region
Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The wildfire in Pavlodar region has been extinguished, Kazinform News Agency learned from the ministry of emergencies.
The wildfire in Pavlodar region has been extinguished. The area of the fire is being determined," a statement from the ministry reads.
As reported, on October 6, a steppe fire broke out in Karaganda region, which then spread to the territory of Pavlodar region. The fire covered an area of 3,000 hectares. At 02:20 the fire, which had already spread to an area of 10,000 hectares in the Bayanaul district of Pavlodar region, was localized.
18 residents of Zheltau village in Pavlodar region, including eight children, were evacuated to a safe area.
The wildfire in Karaganda region was localized. The area of the fire is being determined.
33-year-old firefighter from Saran town, Karaganda region, Khali Khairat, died during the steppe fire in Karkaraly district on Sunday, October 6. Another four firefighters got injuries and were hospitalized.
07.10.2024, 10:58 28901
One firefighter died, four injured in steppe fire in Karaganda region
Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
33-year-old firefighter from Saran town, Karaganda region, died during the steppe fire in Karkaraly district on Sunday, October 6. Another four firefighters got injuries and were hospitalized, Kazinform News Agency learned from the local emergencies department.
Khali Khairat has served in the civil protection authorities since May 12, 2014. Governor of the region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev and Mayor of Saran Yerkin Baulikov visited his family and expressed their condolences. Local officials provided necessary assistance in the organization of the funeral.
The regional healthcare department revealed the condition of the four injured firefighters. All of them were taken to the Karkaraly Central Hospital, after which they were transported to the Makazhanov Multifunctional Clinic. Their condition is stable, health authorities said.
On October 6, a steppe fire broke out in the Karkaraly district of Karaganda region. To extinguish the fire, all services of the Ministry of Emergencies were involved, including 111 emergency response officers, law enforcement agencies, 27 units of various vehicles and equipment, and a fire extinguishing operations center was deployed. The governor of the region held a meeting with the operational headquarters at the scene of the incident.
13.09.2024, 11:04 47136
Passenger bus falls off bridge on a minivan in Almaty region
gov.kz
A passenger bus crashed through the guardrails on a bridge and fell on a minibus in Kaskelen, Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The video capturing the crash was shared on social media. A criminal case was initiated.
The Yutong Bus driver reportedly lost control turning on the bride, crashed through the guardrails, and plunged on the Mercedes Benz Sprinter minivan. No casualties were reported. The critically injured bus driver was rushed to the intensive care unit, the police department said in a statement.
The bus driver tested negative for alcohol.
For the past four years, nearly 1,000 road accidents involving public transport occurred in Almaty.
28.08.2024, 15:59 54256
3 killed, 3 more injured in head-on crash in Abai region
Three people died in a two-car collision in Abai region on August 28, Kazinform News Agency cites Polisia.kz.
The head-on collision involving a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle and a Nissan Elgrand minivan occurred on the Semey-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway in Abai region. The accident resulted in the death of one of the drivers and two passengers. Another three were rushed to the local hospital with various injuries.
A pre-trial investigation has been initiated for violation of the road traffic rules by a person driving a car or driving a motor vehicle negligently, causing the death of one or more persons.
The Police Department of Abai region is investigating the fatal road accident. A forensic medical examination has been launched.
15.08.2024, 20:19 74786
Over a thousand birds die on Lake Shalkar in Pavlodar region
Concerns have emerged about an environmental disaster on Lake Shalkar in Bayanauylskiy district, Pavlodar region, Kazakhstan, as over a thousand bird carcasses have been collected and burned in the past two days, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
In the past two days, rural residents, local forest protection workers and veterinarians got together and collected around a thousand bird carcasses around the lake. At every 10-15 meters, at least 10 carcasses could be found. Around 600 carcasses were found at 300 meters. Among the birds died are not only Ruddy shelducks, but also swans, as well as other species… There are at least 600-700 carcasses amongst the reeds… It’s clear that the birds die of an unknown epidemic, say the residents of Zheltau village, located in just one and a half kilometers away from Lake Shalkar.
They add that the residents of agriculture-dependent villages Zheltau and Koitas sound concern over the possible infection of domestic animals. The residents also voiced complaints about the pollution and foul odor near the lake, noting that the veterinary specialists did not take the water and soil samples for examinations, only the samples of died birds.
As the residents said, the veterinarians came unprepared, as there was no special machinery to transport the deceased birds. The Bayanauyl national park came their help by sending foresters.
Insufficient efforts make a full clean-up of the surroundings of the lake impossible. ‘There are no rubber boats; special furnaces for burning corpses are not operational,’ the residents voice concern, as the carcasses are burned in open areas.
The regional veterinary authority informed that they were not aware of deaths of other birds, except for Ruddy shelducks.
According acting head of the veterinary authority of Pavlodar region Assyltas Tleubayev, the reason for them to be reluctant take the samples of water and soul is that it should be determined whether its an epidemic or poisoning, that led to the deaths among birds. He went on to add that in case of poisoning samples of water and soul are to be taken, and if it is an epidemic an epizootic situation will be declared.
Tleubayev suggested that poisoning is likely to be behind the deaths of the birds. He said that the birds could be poisoned by pesticides, as the chemical locust-control measures were carried out in the planted areas near Karaganda region.
To note, there are over 10 lakes in the territory of Kurkelinskiy rural district, which are home to a large number of wild birds.
Earlier it was reported that 150 wild ducks died on the lake in Pavlodar region.
12.08.2024, 15:15 76661
Bus carrying LLP Bogatyr Coal workers falls into ditch in Ekibastuz
t.me/kerekpv
A bus carrying 24 workers fell into a ditch in the territory of LLP Bogatyr Coal. No fatalities were reported, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the local police department, the accident occurred today at 08:45 am when the driver of a PAZ bus, owned by a contractor, lost control while descending the highway from the Kovylnaya station and drove into a protection embankment. There were 24 passengers in the bus who were heading to their wokrplaces. No fatalities were reported, but some passengers got traumas. Those injured were rushed to a hospital of Ekibastuz.
The municipal healthcare department says none of the victims had severe injuries.
09.08.2024, 17:52 89656
Four planes damaged by hail at Astana airport on Thursday
On August 8, due to a sudden hailstorm in Astana, four aircraft of the Air Astana airline were damaged, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Air Astana informed its passengers that the airline's flights might be delayed.
Heavy hailstorm occurred in Astana on August 8 may cause a delay in the flights. Currently, the airline recorded damage to four airplanes due to a storm. Engineering inspections and maintenance are underway, that may take several days," the statement said.
Recall that on August 5, 2024, the Astana airport operator damaged one of FlyArystan’s aircraft, which led to its forced downtime for several days. In particular, the aircraft's rear entrance door was damaged due to improper handling of the airport traps.
On August 1, an investigation was initiated following damage to the fuselage of a Boeing aircraft belonging to the Scat Airlines at the capital's airport.
08.08.2024, 15:30 89356
Chief of Almaty city’s sport department dies in Paris
Akimat of Almaty
Chief of Almaty city’s sport department Yerden Khairullin died of cardiac arrest in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Yerden Khairullin left for the 2024 Olympic Games as a tourist.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sport confirmed the information.
Unfortunately, we lost Yerden Khairullin, chief of Almaty city’s sport department, in Almaty. His heart suddenly stopped," Dias Akhmetsharip, Media Advisor of the Minister of Tourism and Sport, said to Kazinform News Agency.
From 2012 to 2019, Yerden Khairullin worked at the department for entrepreneurship and industry at the Almaly district mayor’s office. He also helmed the entrepreneurship and industry department.
From 2019 to 2022, he was deputy mayor of Almaty city's Almaly district.
In May 2022, he was appointed the chief of Almaty city's sport department.
