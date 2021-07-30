Over 300 people drowned since the beginning of the year in Kazakhstan, including 100 children

IMAGES | voxpopuli.kz

Over 300 people have drowned since the beginning of the year in Kazakhstan, more than 100 of them are children, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Thursday.

As of July 27, 312 people have drowned, including 109 minors (in 2020, during the same period, 296 people drowned, including 83 children). The death rate at the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020 increased by 5%, the increase in the death of children was 31%," the report said.

During the swimming season, 233 people drowned, including 70 children.

The death of people in the swimming season compared to the same period in 2020 increased by 18%.

















