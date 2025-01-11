Overspeeding is behind 95-vehicle pile-up in Akmola region, says Emergency Ministry

Tell a friend

On January 9, Air Astana’s Airbus A321 aircraft operating the КС915 flight en route from Almaty to Antalya took off from the airport at 08:35am local time, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Air Astana company.





Due to a technical problem - a relief valve failure in the center fuel tank - the aircraft landed at the airport in Aktau city in a normal mode, said the airline.





The flight is expected to take off 9:20am on January 9 because of the need to deliver a spare part from Almaty.





The passengers of the delayed aircraft are provided with meals and accommodated in hotels.





Earlier it was reported that the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) had canceled the Baku-Kazan-Baku flight scheduled for January 8, 2025. This decision was made due to the closure of airspace over Kazan as a result of the "Kovyor" plan.





The Azerbaijan Airlines plane which was flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25. The plane was carrying 67 people including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims were six nationals of Kazakhstan.