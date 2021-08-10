Phosphorus combustion in Arys: air samples results announced

An unscheduled air sampling was carried out in Arys in connection with the fire, Kazhydromet RSE reports.

Due to the fire on August 6 at 17.20 of the cargo with yellow phosphorus on the platform of the Arys station, the monitoring laboratory of Kazhydromet branch in Turkestan region left for Arys to perform unscheduled sampling and analysis of atmospheric air samples," it is informed.

Nauryz microdistrict, where the fire broke out, is in the southwestern part of the city, on the outskirts. The population is 1,700 people, 340 houses. Measurements of the concentration of pollutants were carried out for suspended solids, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, formaldehyde and ammonia at 6 places.

According to the measurement results, no excess of maximum permissible concentrations was found. The background radiation level is also within normal limits, experts said.

Source: Kazpravda.kz





