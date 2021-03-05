Plant in Zharkent is suspected of dumping chemical waste into river

The plant from where stench was coming in Zharkent is suspected of dumping chemical waste into the river, said the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

Regarding the situation with the formation of foam in the mountain river of Usek, Almaty region, the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources has received a video message from the nature preservation department. The video recorded the water in the Usek mountain river covered with a layer of white foam more than 10 cm in height . The video clearly shows how the muddy dirty green liquid, passing through the waterfall, turns into a foamy mass," the report says.

According to eyewitnesses, a sharp chemical smell of unknown origin emanates from the river.

Specialists left for Zharkent. According to preliminary data, the discharge into the channel of Usek is carried out by Zharkent Starch Plant LLP," reads the report.













