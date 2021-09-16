Quake measuring 4.2 hit in the Almaty region

An earthquake measuring 4.2 has hit in the Almaty region, said the Seismological Experimental and Methodological Expedition.

The seismic station of the city of Almaty registered an earthquake 286 km north-east of Almaty on the territory of Kazakhstan, Almaty region, Panfilov district (mountainous area, 3 km from the village of Sarymbel) on September 14, at 4.19 Almaty time. Energy class - 9.9. The magnitude is MPV 4.2," the report says.





















