Quake measuring 4.2 hit in the Almaty region

The seismic station of the city of Almaty registered an earthquake 286 km north-east of Almaty on the territory of Kazakhstan, Almaty region, Panfilov district (mountainous area, 3 km from the village of Sarymbel) on September 14, at 4.19 Almaty time. Energy class - 9.9. The magnitude is MPV 4.2," the report says.
Source: KazTAG
