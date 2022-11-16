This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Results of investigation into Lenin coalmine accident to be announced Nov 23
As per the latest data, five miners died as a result of the accident in the Lenin coalmine. The governmental commission, which was set up at my instruction for investigating into the accident, includes ministerial officials, reps of local executive structures and trade unions," Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov posted in Facebook.
I have already emphasized the importance of creating safe working conditions and investing in modernization of production processes. The governmental commission is set a number of tasks: impartial investigation into the accident reasons and provision of all-round assistance to the families of victims and those injured. I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of victims," the post reads.
The accident took place on November 3 at 03:03 am, when a sudden release of methane occurred. 106 people were in the mine at the moment of the accident. Of them, 101 were evacuated. Five employees died. Four workers were hospitalized. We express our condolences to the families, relatives and colleagues of our miners. The families of the victims and those injured will be assisted," Arman Kalykov said.
I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the miners, who died as a result of the accident in the JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau coalmine. I wish speedy recovery to all those injured," the telegram reads.
